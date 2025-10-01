Is this the REAL reason behind Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s fans were shocked when news of their split emerged.

Nicole, 58, has filed for divorce from Keith, 57, after 19 years together, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

The couple had reportedly been living separately for several months, and speculation has been rife about the reasons behind their split.

The separation was said to have been one-sided, with Nicole “blindsided” by Keith’s request for a divorce before she officially filed.

Speculation is rife about the reason for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split. (Credit: Getty)

According to the Daily Mail, their busy schedules and a lack of intimacy were to blame for the breakdown of their marriage.

The publication also claimed that there were other signs of strain in their relationship in the months leading up to their split.

In July, Keith, 57, apparently abruptly ended an interview when he was asked about Nicole’s raunchy scenes in Babygirl.

In Babygirl, Nicole starred as a high-powered CEO who entered into a steamy affair with her much-younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

Nicole also starred in some cheeky scenes with Zac Efron in her Netflix release, A Family Affair, and things took a turn when Keith was asked about them.

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” he was asked during an appearance on Hayley & Max in the Morning.

However, rather than answering the question, Keith abruptly disappeared from the line, seemingly exiting the interview.

“I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” a producer claimed. “He’s gone, see you, Keith.”

Nicole’s recent film, Babygirl, raised eyebrows for its sex scenes. (Credit: A24)

However, a source later claimed that Keith did not hang up and doesn’t host his own Zoom interviews, insisting it was an “easygoing” topic for him.

Another source told the Daily Mail of Nicole’s racy scenes: “Keith isn’t wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story.”

Nicole and Keith were reportedly living apart for several months before news of their split emerged.

Keith reportedly bought his own home in Nashville, where he has been living separately from Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The family previously lived in a sprawling $4.9 million 20-room mansion in the area, but Keith is now said to be moving on from Nashville.

The news of their split came after they were reportedly living separately for months. (Credit: Getty)

He is reportedly renting out his home in Nashville as he and Nicole prepare to divide up their assets during their divorce.

According to a filing seen by PEOPLE, neither Nicole nor Keith will receive child support.

Their parenting plan allegedly involves their two daughters spending 306 days of the year with the Babygirl actress, and the remaining 59 days with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have also been mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.

