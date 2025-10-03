EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban’s friends fear for “unpredictable” star

Keith Urban’s friends are harbouring fears for the “unpredictable” star following his split from Nicole Kidman, New Idea can reveal.

Nicole, 58, has filed for divorce from Keith, 57, after 19 years together, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

But reports have suggested that Keith was the one who led their shock separation, with Nicole allegedly being left “blindsided”.

Now, friends have exclusively revealed how Keith’s friends are “worried” about him because he has started to withdraw from his life.

“Keith has a lot of people who are very worried about him right now and the direction he’s headed,” an insider told New Idea.

Keith Urban’s friends are said to be worried about the “unpredictable” star after his split from Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

“He’s been on something of a downward spiral and stressing over his career for quite some time, and all those terrible reviews in 2024 took a major toll on his mood as well as his marriage.

“He went from being this laid-back, happy-go-lucky character to an unpredictable sourpuss, with everyone walking around on eggshells because they never knew what frame of mind he’d be in from one minute to the next.”

Though the pressure made him more “determined” to succeed with his new show, The Road, with Blake Shelton, friends are concerned that his work has “consumed” him, which affected his marriage with Nicole.

“It brought out an edgier, testier side to his personality as work started to really consume him, and the start of this funk coincided with the period he started to actively withdraw from his marriage,” the source continued.

“He and Nicole went from being total soul mates who were joined at the hip to this couple who were ultimately like ships that passed in the night.

Nicole and Keith have separated after 19 years of marriage, it emerged this week. (Credit: Instagram)

“And instead of being focused on Nicole and the wonderful life they’ve bought together, he’s hell bent on reinventing himself and building up a brand new life from scratch.”

“He’s definitely changed a lot, to a point where a lot of folk don’t really recognise him, from a personality point of view at least. They want the old Keith back!” they added.

Keith has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past and credited Nicole with helping him get sober after they got married back in 2006.

Friends have also described how Nicole’s love was so “important” to Keith, describing her as “so much more than a wife and co-parent” as they shared their dismay over their shock separation after 19 years of marriage.

“A lot of people are convinced this is a classic case of Keith being trapped in the midst of a massive midlife crisis,” they added.

Keith has done two stints in rehab for his addiction issues – in 1998 and again in 2006, shortly after marrying Nicole.

In 2010, Keith recalled how Nicole had staged an intervention just months after their wedding.

“She made a decision to turn around and initiate, ultimately, this intervention,” he previously told Oprah Winfrey.

Keith has previously credited Nicole with helping him get clean and sober after they got married in 2006. (Credit: Getty)

“It was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, ‘Put the cuffs on, let’s go’.”

In fact, it has been claimed that their prenuptial agreement included a “cocaine” clause to encourage Keith to remain sober.

According to Radar Online, Nicole is required to pay Keith $908,000AUD ($600,000USD) for every year they were married, on the condition that he stayed away from drugs and alcohol – which could now see him walk away with millions.

The couple will have to divide up their $500 million combined net worth during their divorce, and Keith has already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family mansion, where Nicole has remained with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

But in another twist, Nicole has reportedly been left “devastated” by allegations that Keith has since moved on with a new woman.

“It goes without saying Nicole is devastated and humiliated by the news that Keith has already moved on with someone else,” an insider told New Idea.

Nicole has reportedly filed for divorce, but Keith allegedly led their separation. (Credit: Getty )

“She tried so hard to save the marriage, but he’s thrown it all back in her face, and now the news that he’s supposedly gotten himself a younger girlfriend has totally wrecked any slim hope she still had.”

A day after their separation was made public, TMZ has reported that Nicole’s inner circle and the “Nashville community” believe that he has since moved on with someone else.

“All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” sources claimed.

It also revealed that he has rented out his own home in Nashville.

A “well-placed Nashville music business PR source” told The Daily Mail that he has now moved on with a “younger woman in the music industry”.

“It’s all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that’s a mystery,” they added.