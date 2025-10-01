EXCLUSIVE: Top US Divorce lawyer praises Nicole and Keith for handling of divorce: “Job well done”

They were once considered one of Hollywood’s power couples, but Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made global headlines this week as news of their divorce was made public.

Advertisement

After 19 years of marriage, PEOPLE magazine confirmed that the duo had formally separated on September 29th, following reports that Keith and Nicole had been living apart for several months.

Then, in court documents made public a day later, the Australian actress officially petitioned a Nashville court to end the marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Included in the bombshell filings were information pertaining to a parenting plan and custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, as well as a marital dissolution agreement.

According to the court records, the divorce has been in the works for over a month, with Keith signing on August 29th and Nicole signing on September 6th. The divorce is expected to be finalised in three months as per Tennessee law.

Advertisement

Speculation is rife about the reason for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, top LA divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert said that despite their super stardom, Nicole and Keith’s divorce proceedings were a perfect example of how to best handle the end of a marriage – especially in the public eye.

“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban did what the smartest couples do: they settled quietly, without the drama of a courtroom battle,” she shared with us.

“With a pre-negotiated agreement in place – covering property, finances, and a parenting plan – they’ve made sure their 19-year marriage ends respectfully and efficiently. Nicole likely retains key homes, her film company, pre-marital assets, while Keith keeps his music empire and a fair share of marital investments.”

Advertisement

“Child support and co-parenting arrangements are already set, showing this split was well-planned.”

“The quietest divorces are the wisest. Job well done!”

The former power couple were last seen in public together in June of this year, and began divorce proceedings two months later. (Credit: Getty)

According to the documents, Nicole will retain primary custody of their daughters for 306 days of the year, as well as Easter and Mother’s Day.

Advertisement

Keith has been granted custody on Father’s Day, with the couple having alternate Christmases and swapping custody over on Boxing Day. Both parents will also be responsible for dropping their children off at the other’s house after their allocated time has come to an end.

The country singer has also prepaid all child support and the costs associated with a nanny and private schooling until both girls graduate.

It has been reported that Nicole is using the services of Reese Witherspoon’s former divorce lawyer, Marlene Eskind Moses.

Advertisement