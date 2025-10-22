EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman’s revenge with Lenny Kravitz REVEALED

They once made beautiful music together – as a couple – but now, New Idea hears that Nicole Kidman could be reuniting with former fiancé, Lenny Kravitz, to work on actual songs together.

Advertisement

“Nicole’s itching to record an album and Lenny’s encouraging her,” our source exclusively reveals.

Nicole, 58, pressed pause on her musical ambitions during her 19-year marriage to ex-husband Keith Urban, even though she sang on screen, to widespread acclaim, in films like Moulin Rouge! and Nine.

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz have remained close after their romance. (Credit: Getty)

She also enjoyed a huge hit with Robbie Williams when they duetted on 2001’s Somethin’ Stupid.

Advertisement

Our insider says: “Nicole’s always wanted to sing and was secretly hurt that Keith never seemed to encourage her. So now she’s taking her chance.”

And Lenny, 61, is only too happy to champion her!

He and Nicole were a couple for around 18 months in 2003, and were engaged.

Advertisement

The four-time Grammy winner even wrote his hit, Lady, about the Australian star.

“Unfortunately, as you probably know because the media followed the relationship so closely, the story didn’t end as happily as it does in the song,” he told Hello! Magazine when he released it in 2004.

“The reality wasn’t quite as romantic, but this liaison was still a first-class inspiration.”

Is Nicole Kidman about to get revenge against Keith Urban with Lenny Kravitz? (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Even though their relationship ended, the pair remained friends, with Nicole also working with Lenny’s daughter, Zoë, on Big Little Lies.

“He’s always been there for Nicole,” our source says. “Now, more than ever.” As to whether their musical collaboration could lead to a rekindling of the flame, our source adds, “anything is possible now. Watch this space!”

It comes weeks after Nicole and Keith’s shock split was revealed at the end of September. On September 30, she filed for divorce, and according to PEOPLE, cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

Another source also told the publication that she “didn’t want this”.

Advertisement