Nicole Kidman discusses feeling “broken” amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has made some poignant remarks about overcoming “devastating” times amid her split from Keith Urban.

The Australian actress, 58, filed for divorce from Keith, 57, on September 30 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

However, it was claimed that the couple had already been separated for several months, with Nicole living separately in London while Keith remained in the United States.

Now, Nicole has made some telling comments about going through “painful” experiences and how she overcomes feeling “broken”.

Nicole Kidman has discussed feeling “broken” amid her split from Keith Urban. (Credit: Getty)

During a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole was asked about the best part of ageing, to which she replied that she is better able to handle difficult things in life after dealing with similar challenges in the past.

“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she told the publication.

“You’re going to have to feel it, you’re not going to be able to numb it, you are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly—and it can take an enormous amount of time—it does pass.”

“I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot,” she poignantly added.

Nicole did not directly reference her split from Keith. It is not known exactly when she gave the interview, but it was published after the news of their separation emerged.

Nicole and Keith filed for divorce on September 30 following 19 years of marriage. (Credit: Getty)

Her latest remarks come just one day after Nicole seemingly hinted at her impending divorce in an interview with Vogue.

While the interview was given before the news emerged publicly, the reporter said she had “guessed” at the separation after Nicole gave a telling response when asked how she felt now, in her 50s.

Nicole cryptically replied: “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

The high-profile separation news first emerged on September 29, and Nicole filed for divorce the following day, according to PEOPLE.

Speculation had been rife about their relationship since July, with Nicole said to have processed her heartbreak while living in London over the British summer to film Practical Magic 2.

Nicole made her first major public appearance since their split at Paris Fashion Week with her and Keith’s two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole made her first public appearance since the split with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. (Credit: Getty)

Keith has not yet been seen with his family, but was spotted without his wedding ring as he made a solo outing in Pennsylvania ahead of a show over the weekend.

Keith is believed to have already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family home.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”