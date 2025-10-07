Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter in “tears” after parents’ divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose, admitted there were “tears” during her time at Paris Fashion Week.

The model, 17, took to the runway at the Dior show over the weekend, but her mother, Nicole, 58, was absent as she remained in the US for the amfAR Dallas gala.

However, Nicole then jetted to the French capital with her younger daughter, Faith Margaret, 14, to join Sunday at the Chanel show on Monday.

They were also joined by Nicole’s niece, Lucia Hawley, the daughter of Antonia Kidman, though Keith, 57, was nowhere to be seen.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose shared a poignant post during Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Shutterstock)

It was the family’s first outing since Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, according to PEOPLE.

Nicole put on a united display with Sunday and Faith during their first public outing together, and the trio all held hands for the cameras.

Sunday also took to her Instagram Stories to document the occasion, sharing a video of the models walking the runway during the spectacular show.

“There were tears @chanelofficial,” she penned in a caption, referring to her reaction to the phenomenal fashion show.

On the night, Nicole also marked her new chapter with a striking new look as she stepped out with a feathered fringe.

She posted about her “tears” during the Chanel show on Monday. (Credit: Instagram)

While Nicole sadly missed Sunday’s runway success, her daughter was supported by her cousin Lucia, who spent the weekend in Paris with her.

Lucia has long held a close relationship with the Kidman clan and often spends time with Nicole and Keith’s daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Lucia is the daughter of Nicole’s lawyer sister, Antonia, and businessman Angus Hawley, who died in April 2015 from a suspected heart attack.

Antonia also shares another daughter, Sybella, 18, and sons, Hamish, 24, and James, 22, with Angus.

She has once again rallied around Sunday and Faith after the news of Nicole and Keith’s separation was made public last week.

The news of their split emerged on September 29, and Nicole filed for divorce the following day, according to PEOPLE.

She was joined at the event by her mother, Nicole, her younger sister, Faith, and her cousin, Lucia Hawley. (Credit: Getty)

Keith has not yet been seen with his family, but was spotted without his wedding ring as he made a solo outing in Pennsylvania ahead of a show over the weekend.

Keith is believed to have already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family home, and the couple is believed to have been living apart for several months.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”