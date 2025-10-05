Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose leans on cousin for support

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, has been leaning on her cousin, Lucia Hawley, for support amid her parents’ divorce.

Nicole, 58, filed for divorce from Keith, 57, on September 30 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

Following the news, model Sunday Rose, 17, has jetted to France for Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the runway for the Dior fashion show.

She has also been supported by her cousin Lucia Hawley, the daughter of Nicole’s sister Antonia, who has joined her in the French capital.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, has been supported by her cousin, Lucia Hawley, following the news of her parents’ split. (Credit: Instagram)

A photograph shared to Instagram over the weekend showed Sunday and Lucia, 27, smiling for a mirror selfie as they explored the sights of Paris together.

Lucia has long held a close relationship with the Kidman clan, and often spends time with Nicole and Keith’s daughters, Sunday and Faith Margaret, 14.

Lucia is the daughter of Nicole’s lawyer sister, Antonia, and businessman Angus Hawley, who died in April 2015 from a suspected heart attack.

Antonia also shares another daughter, Sybella, 18, and sons, Hamish, 24, and James, 22, with Angus.

Sunday returned to social media last week following the news of her parents’ separation to share photographs from her PFW runway show.

Lucia has been soaking up the sights of Paris with her cousin. (Credit: Instagram)

She strutted her stuff on the catwalk at the Dior fashion show on Wednesday, sporting stylish suitwear from the designer brand.

It was her second year running modelling at PFW, after she made her debut by opening the Miu Miu show in 2024.

Her younger sister, Faith, has not yet been seen since the news of their parents’ separation was made public.

Elsewhere, Nicole made her first public appearance over the weekend at the amfAR Gala in Dallas, where she presented Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan with an award.

Meanwhile, Keith was spotted without his wedding ring when he arrived in Pennsylvania ahead of his show at Giant Center.

Sunday walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week for Dior. (Credit: Shutterstock)

But, when he took to the stage, Keith kept a photograph of Nicole and their two daughters projected during a slideshow while he sang Heart Like a Hometown, as per his previous performances.

According to a filing seen by PEOPLE, neither Nicole nor Keith will receive child support.

Their parenting plan allegedly involves their two daughters spending 306 days of the year with the Babygirl actress, and the remaining 59 days with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have also been mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.

Nicole and Keith filed for divorce on September 30 following 19 years of marriage. (Credit: Getty)

Keith is believed to have already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family mansion, and the couple are believed to have been living apart for several months.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”