Nicole Kidman makes first major appearance since Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has made her first major public appearance since separating from her husband, Keith Urban.

The Australian actress, 58, filed for divorce from Keith, 57, on September 30 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

Following the news, she returned to the spotlight for the first time by attending a charity gala in aid of amfAR Dallas in Texas on October 4.

During the event, which raised money for HIV/AIDS research, Nicole took to the stage to give a speech before presenting Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan with an Award of Inspiration.

Nicole Kidman has made her first public appearance since splitting from Keith Urban, at the amfAR Dallas Gala (pictured with Taylor Sheridan). (Credit: Getty)

“I think what Taylor recognises, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we’re better when we look out for each other,” she said during her speech.

“That, of course, is why we’re here tonight. What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity, than to help fund bold and innovative research.”

Nicole worked alongside Taylor on Lioness, while actress Teri Hatcher hosted the charity auction.

It was the first time Nicole had been seen in public since separating from Keith, as she had otherwise been keeping a low profile.

Meanwhile, Keith was spotted without his wedding ring on when he arrived in Pennsylvania ahead of his show at Giant Center.

But, when he took to the stage, Keith kept a photograph of Nicole and their two daughters projected during a slideshow while he sang Heart Like a Hometown as per his previous performances.

Meanwhile, his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, was absent from the show after her friends were forced to hit back at online rumours about her relationship with Keith.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”

Nicole gave a speech and presented Taylor with the Award of Inspiration on the night. (Credit: Getty)

Her daughter, Sunday Rose, 17, has been in France over the past few days for Paris Fashion Week, where she has been joined by her cousin, Lucia Hawley, the daughter of Nicole’s sister Antonia.

Nicole and Keith share two daughters, Sunday and Faith Margaret, 14, who has not yet been seen since her parents’ separation emerged.

According to a filing seen by PEOPLE, neither Nicole nor Keith will receive child support.

Their parenting plan allegedly involves their two daughters spending 306 days of the year with the Babygirl actress, and the remaining 59 days with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have gone their separate ways after 19 years of marriage. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole and Keith have also been mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.

The couple had reportedly been living separately for several months prior to their split becoming public, with Keith already having moved out of their 20-room Nashville family mansion.

Outlets have also reported that Keith has since moved on with another woman, leaving Nicole “shocked”.