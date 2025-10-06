Nicole Kidman’s $130k solo London pad where she “mended her broken heart” after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman might have a sprawling property empire with Keith Urban, but she processed their separation by living in a luxury London home of her own.

Nicole, 58, filed for divorce from Keith, 57, on September 30 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

But it has been claimed that the couple had been living apart for several months, with rumours circulating about their relationship status since July.

Now, it has been reported that Nicole has spent the last few months living alone in London while filming the sequel to her 1998 hit, Practical Magic.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicole arrived in the UK in July and moved into a lavish property in England’s capital, where she began processing her split from Keith.

Nicole Kidman was still wearing her engagement ring in London over the summer, but she was processing her heartbreak already. (Credit: Getty)

She reportedly rented out a five-bedroom home, which was once owned by Boy George, in the upmarket neighbourhood of Hampstead Heath.

The property reportedly set Nicole back $132,000 (£65,000) per month in rent and boasts five bathrooms, a cinema, a roof terrace, and a meditation room.

Nicole was said to have processed her and Keith’s separation by enjoying walks around the Heath, which became a “sanctuary” for the actress.

Her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, were said to have visited Nicole in London while she was filming.

“There are fewer places as idyllic as Hampstead Heath to regroup,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Plus, Nicole’s daughters were around, so they did lots together like visiting landmarks and chilling out in Hampstead.

“Nicole made the best of her trip to London – that’s for sure. It was the place where she was mending her broken heart.”

The news of Nicole and Keith’s separation was made public on September 29. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole and her co-star Sandra Bullock wrapped up filming on Practical Magic 2 on September 13, and she then returned to her 20-room Nashville home.

Keith is believed to have already moved out of their family home, and the couple are faced with dividing up their assets, having accrued a combined net worth of $500 million.

According to reports, the couple owns 11 properties across the United States and Australia.

As well as their Nashville mansion, they also own a $6.8 million home in Beverly Hills, as well as a $13.5 million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.

As for their homes Down Under, they own a $6.5 million farmhouse in the Southern Highlands and two penthouses in Milson’s Point.

Nicole’s daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, were said to have joined Nicole in London over the summer. (Credit: Getty)

They lease out the Sydney flats and are thought to have spent a total of $27.5 million on other units in the apartment block over the years.

Speculation had been rife about their relationship for months, but the news of their split was finally made public on September 29.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”