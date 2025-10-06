Nicole Kidman puts on united display with her daughters in Paris after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman put on a united display with her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in Paris after splitting from Keith Urban.

The Australian actress, 58, proved herself to be every inch the doting mother as she proudly held hands with Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, at Paris Fashion Week.

They were also joined by her niece, Lucia Hawley, the daughter of Nicole’s sister Antonia, as they all travelled to the French capital after Sunday walked the runway at the Dior show.

It was a momentous outing for the family as Keith, 57, was nowhere to be seen after Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, according to PEOPLE.

Nicole Kidman stepped out with her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on Monday. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole also debuted a striking new look as she stepped out at the Chanel show, sporting a stylish feathered fringe.

No stranger to a hairstyle change, Nicole was glowing as she showed off her new look while keeping her signature strawberry blonde tones.

She firmly held hands with Sunday and Faith as she proved her family is closer than ever despite her shock split from Keith.

Sunday also revealed there “were tears” as she took to her Instagram to give an insight into their night out at PFW.

Alongside a photograph of the models on the runway, she penned: “There were tears @chanelofficial,” in reference to the show.

They were joined at Paris Fashion Week by Nicole’s niece, Lucia Hawley. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole had jetted into the French capital with Faith to join Sunday, who was already in the city after walking the Dior runway over the weekend.

The Babygirl actress sadly missed her daughter’s runway stint as she was in the United States for the amfAR Dallas gala in Texas.

Instead, Sunday caught up with her cousin, Lucia, and went sightseeing with her before Nicole arrived to join the family.

Lucia has long held a close relationship with the Kidman clan and often spends time with Nicole and Keith’s daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Lucia is the daughter of Nicole’s lawyer sister, Antonia, and businessman Angus Hawley, who died in April 2015 from a suspected heart attack.

Nicole also debuted a striking new look as she stepped out at the Chanel show. (Credit: Getty)

Antonia also shares another daughter, Sybella, 18, and sons, Hamish, 24, and James, 22, with Angus.

She has once again rallied around Sunday and Faith after the news of Nicole and Keith’s separation was made public last week.

Keith was spotted without his wedding ring when he arrived in Pennsylvania at the weekend ahead of his show at Giant Center.

But, when he took to the stage, Keith kept a photograph of Nicole and their two daughters projected during a slideshow while he sang Heart Like a Hometown, as per his previous performances.

Sunday revealed “there were tears” on the night. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

According to a filing seen by the publication, neither Nicole nor Keith will receive child support.

Their parenting plan allegedly involves their two daughters spending 306 days of the year with the Babygirl actress, and the remaining 59 days with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have also been mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated after 19 years together. (Credit: Getty)

Keith is believed to have already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family mansion, and the couple is believed to have been living apart for several months.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”