“They’re not even texting”: Why things have turned “icy” between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly no longer on speaking terms since they filed for divorce.

According to sources who spoke to #ShutterScoop, which is led by British journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter, they have reportedly only been in contact through their lawyers.

This has not been confirmed.

“It’s icy,” a source close to the pair claimed. “They’re not even texting. Everything — custody, property, money — runs through the lawyers.”

It comes two weeks after they announced their shock split, and when the Oscar winner filed for divorce.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly speaking through their lawyers after their split. (Credit: Getty)

According to PEOPLE, who looked at the filing, irreconcilable differences were cited.

The couple had reportedly been living separately for months before the split was confirmed.

Another source told #ShutterScoop that they were living “separate lives” and “Love couldn’t survive the logistics”.

Another insider said that behind the scenes, it has reportedly been “brutal”.

“They’re protecting their brands, but it’s brutal behind closed doors,” the insider alleged. “This isn’t a breakup — it’s a corporate dissolution.”

Another source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Keith’s inner circle was not shocked about the split.

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” the source said.

The pair split after 19 years of marriage. (Credit: Getty)

He is reportedly renting out his home in Nashville as he and Nicole prepare to divide up their assets during their divorce.

Since the news broke, there have been claims that the split was one-sided on Keith’s end, where Nicole was blindsided.

There has also been speculation that he has moved on with someone else.

Nicole Kidman was reportedly blindsided by Keith’s decision. (Credit: Getty)

“Nicole has so many questions and not enough answers,” a Kidman insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“She’s seeking a face-to-face with Keith in Nashville.

“She’s completely confused and can’t believe this person – this very special, important confidante – has not only gone completely AWOL in her life

but has been hiding secrets too.”