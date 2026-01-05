EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban “lost” without family after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban’s split from Nicole Kidman has left the musician feeling “completely lost”, it has been revealed.

Friends are said to be worried about Keith, 58, after Nicole’s united displays with their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Nicole spent Christmas in her native Australia with her two children and her sister Antonia’s family, while Keith was not believed to have joined the family.

During the trip, they also marked Faith’s 15th birthday in Sydney, with Nicole sharing intimate photographs from the celebrations Down Under.

Keith Urban is said to be “lost” after his split from Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

Now, a worried pal has said his absence for his daughter’s birthday was “like a gut punch” to Keith, with fears increasing that he is now “completely lost” without his family.

“Keith doesn’t know where home is anymore,” an insider tells New Idea.

“He’s focusing on work, and that keeps him in Nashville, but this is a guy born in New Zealand who grew up in Australia and raised a family in [the] USA – he’s totally lost without any navigational device.

“Not being with Faith on her special day was heartbreaking for Keith. He’s not doing well, but he does have a revolving door of friends checking in on him, from Blake [Shelton] to Garth [Brooks].”

Nicole was all smiles as she was photographed jetting out of Sydney with Sunday and Faith after their Christmas holiday Down Under.

Nicole has certainly rallied around her daughters after her and Keith’s split, proudly standing by Sunday and Faith’s side at Paris Fashion Week in October, while Keith remained in the United States.

Keith has not been pictured publicly with Nicole or their daughters since news of their separation emerged publicly on September 29, 2025, and he has largely remained out of the spotlight.

The day after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news of their split, Nicole filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Nicole has rallied around her daughters after her and Keith’s split. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple were believed to have been living separately “since the beginning of summer”, but one source claimed the separation had been one-sided, with Nicole determined to save their marriage.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” another source told PEOPLE.

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”