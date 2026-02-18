Newly-single Nicole Kidman catches eye of millionaire businessman

NEED TO KNOW Wealthy businessman Paul Salem is said to be interested in newly single Nicole Kidman .

is said to be interested in newly single . News of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split was confirmed on September 30, 2025, and was finalised in January.

and split was confirmed on September 30, 2025, and was finalised in January. Ever since their divorce, there’s been speculation that Keith has moved on, and interest in Nicole’s love life.

Advertisement

Newly-single Nicole Kidman might be well and truly moving on following her divorce from Keith Urban.

The Australian actress and the musician, both 58, announced their split in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, and officially finalised their divorce in January 2026.

While rumours have already been swirling that Keith might be moving on with someone new, little has been heard about Nicole’s love life.

But now, Nicole has seemingly caught the eye of a multimillionaire businessman, so could he be her new man?

Advertisement

Read on for everything we know about Nicole’s dating life.

Nicole Kidman hasn’t been linked to anyone since filing for her divorce. (Credit: Getty)

Is Nicole Kidman single now?

According to TMZ, Paul Salem, the International Chairman of the Board at MGM Resorts, has been showing an interest in the Babygirl star.

Sources have claimed that they have crossed paths in group settings with mutual friends and are both currently single, leading to speculation that sparks might fly between them.

Advertisement

The pair have allegedly not met up one-on-one, and Paul wants others close to him to know that he is interested.

The wealthy businessman and his ex-wife, Navyn Salem, divorced in 2021.

Paul Salem is reportedly interested in Nicole. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What is Paul Salem known for?

Along with being the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, Paul is also the founder of Salem Capital Management and The Salem Foundation.

According to his website, salemcap.com, the foundation makes investments focused on food, water, and essential needs for children and families in developing countries, as well as economic opportunities for teens and young adults in the USA, and research dedicated to ocean sustainability.

He is also involved in leadership teams for non-profit organisations, and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Brown University.

He reportedly has an estimated net worth of at least $58 million USD ($81 million AUD), thanks to his business investments and stocks.

Advertisement

Karley Scott Collins had to put rumours to rest about claims she was dating Keith Urban. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Keith Urban’s new girlfriend?

While Nicole has reportedly been single since their split, there have been rumours about Keith moving on.

New Idea previously reported that Keith had been “sowing his wild oats” as a newly-single man, with whispers that he was “drawn to a Nicole look-alike”.

“Keith certainly has a type,” a Nashville-based pal tells New Idea.

Advertisement

“Most of these young ladies have very similar looks to Nicole, but there’s one who’s caught his eye who is the absolute spit of Nicole when she and Keith first got together.”

Karley Scott Collins and Maggie Baugh, who have worked with Keith, have both been forced to deny that they are dating the musician after online theories circulated about them.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30 after 19 years together. (Credit: Getty)

When did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce?

Nicole and Keith finalised their divorce in January, after she filed for divorce on September 30.

Advertisement

At the time, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Per PEOPLE, the former couple entered an agreement about their divorce, where they have agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights. They are also both responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.