Singer shuts down Keith Urban dating rumours amid claims he’s moved in with someone new

Singer Karley Scott Collins has denied claims that she is dating Keith Urban amid reports that they’d moved in together.

Reports suggested that she was Keith’s new flame and had moved in with him after his divorce from Nicole Kidman, but she took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Karley posted a screenshot of an article headline, which read, “Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce.”

Underneath, she wrote, “Y’all, this is absolutely RICICULOUS and untrue.”

Karley Scott Collins has broken her silence about the Keith Urban dating rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

Karley previously supported him on his High and Alive tour in the US.

Keith’s divorce was believed to be finalised with Nicole on January 6.

The former couple shocked the world when their split was announced in September 2025 by TMZ.

On January 18, the Daily Mail cited a source that reported that he moved in with a rumoured girlfriend.

“I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting mum,” the source alleged. “People think they are even living together. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.

Following Nicole and Keith’s split, their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, have been photographed with their mother, but Keith has rarely been seen with his family.

Earlier this month, the three of them were seen leaving Sydney after spending Christmas together without Keith in Australia.

The rumours came after he finalised his divorce from Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

“Since the split, you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos. They were with her in Paris and in Sydney,” the source continued.

“She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving, which is really unusual; she’s generally more private than that.

“Each time you see them, they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks ‘us against the world’.”

The Daily Mail also reported that the country singer is working on a “heartbreak album”, and his rumoured relationship is “serious”.

Fans were convinced that Keith Urban was with his guitarist Maggie Baugh. (Credit: Getty)

Does Keith Urban have a girlfriend?

Before this, his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, was also caught in the speculation about Keith’s love life after she posted a video to Instagram, where he changed the lyrics to one of his songs.

Instead of singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” he sang, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player”. The song was originally written about Nicole.

While some fans thought it was in reference to them sharing the stage, others thought it hinted at a relationship, with fans slamming her in the comment section.

Her friend Sami Matarante took to the comments to slam the abuse Maggie received online.

“I don’t know how some of you sleep at night. The vile harassment in these comments towards a girl who’s only guilty of playing guitar,” she wrote.

“Even if she weren’t my friend and I didn’t know for a fact that there’s no truth to what pathetic strangers on the internet have projected on to Maggie, this video is hardly proof of anything.

“Buncha bangwagon hopping bullies with nothing better to do. I hope you step on a Lego.”