EXCLUSIVE: Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s daughter Ava lands MAJOR Hollywood movie role!

Bec Hewitt has officially packed her bags and bid farewell to the family home she shares with husband Lleyton, with their youngest child, Ava, in tow.

But it’s not what you might think…

New Idea can exclusively reveal that, just before the new year, the mother-daughter duo relocated to Tijuana, Mexico, where they’ve been living for the past few months.

The reason? Dancer and Nick News host Ava has been cast in her very first movie, with production taking place in Mexico. Bec, 42, has tagged along to chaperone the 15-year-old.

Bec jetted off to Mexico. (Credit: Backgrid).

What is the movie about?

Also starring Scream actor David Arquette, the film, titled Wildcard, follows a former tennis prodigy navigating rehab and family drama.

Andrea Londo (Narcos) and Zak Steiner (Euphoria) are also in the cast. According to the film’s IMDb page, Ava is playing a character named Beth. She is being billed under her full name Ava Sydney Hewitt.

“This is such a big moment for Ava, and for Bec,” spills a source.

“Ava has worked so hard to make her acting dreams a reality, and Bec has been there every step of the way – from auditions to callbacks and everything in between. She’s basically been her doubles partner through it all.”

Ava on set with her co-star Vic Wolfe (left). She and Bec with Wildcard director Greg Bekkers and the cast. (Credit: Instagram)

“Their bags were basically packed before the ink was dry,” the source adds.

Before marrying Lleyton, Bec had Hollywood dreams of her own.

Watching Ava step onto a film set – especially one centred around tennis – was a full-circle moment she simply wasn’t going to miss.

“Bec loved being back in the creative buzz again, surrounded by passionate, like-minded people. She was totally in her element,” spills the insider.

“Everyone adored them — especially those Aussie accents,” our insider says.

Young actor Vic Wolfe even shared behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram featuring the Hewitts.

In one photo, Bec and Ava are seated net to the film’s director, Greg Bekkers, enjoying a cast dinner.

Lleyton stayed in Australia. (Credit: Getty Images)

In another, Ava beams alongside Vic on set, clearly loving every bit of the experience.

“Can’t wait to share what we made,” Greg posted after filming wrapped.

Why didn’t Lleyton join Bec on set?

Lleyton, who turns 45 this week, couldn’t be on set as it clashed with the Australia Open. Sources say he’s still “super stoked” and extremely proud of Ava.

“Lleyton couldn’t be prouder,” the insider adds.

“He knows a star when he sees one — and Ava’s definitely playing in the big leagues now.”