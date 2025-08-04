Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart share exciting family news!

They’ve been together for over a year. Now, Home and Away lovebirds Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart have revealed some very exciting family news – and we couldn’t be happier for them.

The couple, who have been inseparable ever since they went public with their romance in 2024 after sharing a kiss on ANZAC Day, recently told TV WEEK that they’re very much one big happy blended family with James’ daughter, Scout and Ada’s son, Johnas sharing a special bond.

“They get along so well,” Ada revealed.

“They’re like brother and sister now.”

While Ada, 48, shares Johnas with ex-husband Chris Xipolitas, James, 49, shares Scout with ex-partner Jessica Marais.

Opening up about their relationship and the moment they decided to share the news with the world while walking the red carpet at the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards, James said there was really only two things the couple cared about before it all went public.

“The only thing thing that mattered were our kids,” James said.

“That our kids knew and agreed.”

Ada and James arrive at the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

And proving things are getting pretty serious, family-orientated Ada and James even took Scout and Johnas on a holiday to Port Douglas earlier this year.

Documenting their trip on social media, the couple shared a bunch of photos from their time away. “A big photo dump from our holiday,’ a smitten Ada captioned her snaps which received more than 12,000 likes.

“Funny how life turns out – your true love right there under your own nose. Good on you – beautiful family,” one fan commented on the carousel of images.

Posing as one big happy family in Port Douglas. (Credit: Instagram)

“Beautiful blended family…looks like a sensational holiday filled with love and fun,” another wrote.

“Such beautiful loving family photos. Blended family, looks like you’re all comfortable together. Really pleased for you both and your children,” read a different comment.