  •  
Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

Inside Ada Nicodemou’s close bond with her son Johnas

She is all about family.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Loading the player...

When she is not in Summer Bay, Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou is all about family. The 47-year-old is devoted mum to her 12-year-old son Johnas Xipolitas.

She shares Johnas with her ex-partner Chrys Xipolitas, whom she split from in 2016. That same year Ada met Adam Rigby, whom she dated for eight years before an amicable split.

These days, the mother-of-one is all loved up with Home and Away co-star James Stewart, who divorced fellow actress Sarah Roberts.

“We’ve been friends for a very long time,” Ada said on the Hughesy, Ed, and Erin show. “It was very unexpected but we’re happy and it’s really lovely.”

Ada has already been spotted bonding with James’ daughter Scout, whom he shares with ex-partner Jessica Marais. And no doubt James is doing the same with Johnas!

ada nicodemou and james stewart logies red carpet
Ada and James made their red carpet debut at the 2024 TV WEEK Logies. (Credit: Getty)

The 47-year-old previously spoke to New Idea about how she juggles her career with family life.

“Johnas was just telling me that some kids at school were looking me up on Wikipedia the other day, and he wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

“I told him that might keep happening, as unfortunately, it is really just part of this world.”

However, Ada also revealed that Johnas may one day want to be a part of that world.

ada nicodemou and son johnas
Ada has a 12-year-old son named Johnas. (Credit: Instagram)

“He just started writing different things. Just before he told me he was writing a movie! It’s really creative and I was impressed,” she revealed.

“He still wants to be an international soccer star, but he very much wants to shoot a film – he even told me he’ll need $2000 to do it.”

Ada was inspired by her own mum Jenny’s work ethic, and encourages Johnas to follow in her footsteps.

“I told him he needs to work,” Ada told New Idea. “He has started washing cars … he’s working hard, I’m just happy that he’s being creative.”

ada nicodemou and johnas
“He wants to be an international soccer star,” Ada said. (Credit: Instagram)

In August 2024, the Home and Away star shared a sweet tribute to Johnas on his 12th birthday.

Posting a montage of family photos on Instagram, Ada wrote: “Happy 12th birthday my beautiful boy. So proud of you and love you so so much!

“You are the funniest, smartest and most polite son a mum can have…hate that you beat me at uno and handball. Not mentioning soccer as I never stand a chance there either.

“Love you so much buddy… happy birthday cutie 🎉.”

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories