When she is not in Summer Bay, Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou is all about family. The 47-year-old is devoted mum to her 12-year-old son Johnas Xipolitas.

She shares Johnas with her ex-partner Chrys Xipolitas, whom she split from in 2016. That same year Ada met Adam Rigby, whom she dated for eight years before an amicable split.

These days, the mother-of-one is all loved up with Home and Away co-star James Stewart, who divorced fellow actress Sarah Roberts.

“We’ve been friends for a very long time,” Ada said on the Hughesy, Ed, and Erin show. “It was very unexpected but we’re happy and it’s really lovely.”

Ada has already been spotted bonding with James’ daughter Scout, whom he shares with ex-partner Jessica Marais. And no doubt James is doing the same with Johnas!

Ada and James made their red carpet debut at the 2024 TV WEEK Logies. (Credit: Getty)

The 47-year-old previously spoke to New Idea about how she juggles her career with family life.

“Johnas was just telling me that some kids at school were looking me up on Wikipedia the other day, and he wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

“I told him that might keep happening, as unfortunately, it is really just part of this world.”

However, Ada also revealed that Johnas may one day want to be a part of that world.

Ada has a 12-year-old son named Johnas. (Credit: Instagram)

“He just started writing different things. Just before he told me he was writing a movie! It’s really creative and I was impressed,” she revealed.

“He still wants to be an international soccer star, but he very much wants to shoot a film – he even told me he’ll need $2000 to do it.”

Ada was inspired by her own mum Jenny’s work ethic, and encourages Johnas to follow in her footsteps.

“I told him he needs to work,” Ada told New Idea. “He has started washing cars … he’s working hard, I’m just happy that he’s being creative.”

“He wants to be an international soccer star,” Ada said. (Credit: Instagram)

In August 2024, the Home and Away star shared a sweet tribute to Johnas on his 12th birthday.

Posting a montage of family photos on Instagram, Ada wrote: “Happy 12th birthday my beautiful boy. So proud of you and love you so so much!

“You are the funniest, smartest and most polite son a mum can have…hate that you beat me at uno and handball. Not mentioning soccer as I never stand a chance there either.

“Love you so much buddy… happy birthday cutie 🎉.”