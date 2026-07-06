“Too raw”: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban avoid reunion for family milestone

The ice isn’t yet thawing between exes Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

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Nicole, 59, and Keith, 58, have not been seen together publicly since their divorce in January, and New Idea hears they will be celebrating their daughter, Sunday Rose’s, 18th birthday separately.

While Keith is set to reunite with his daughters, Sunday and Faith, 15, for his eldest daughter’s birthday on July 7, Nicole reportedly won’t be in attendance. However, Keith is said to have been invited to Sunday’s larger birthday party, so it remains to be seen if he will rub shoulders with Nicole there.

Keith will be heading for an intimate lunch with his two daughters before travelling to Minnesota to headline Lakefront Music Fest’s Country Night, so he likely won’t be stopping for an extended reunion with Nicole.

“It’s still a little too raw for Nicole and Keith to be sitting at the same dinner table, but he is invited to Sunday’s party,” an insider tells us.

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Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are avoiding a reunion for their daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th birthday. (Credit: Shutterstock)

“Rather than make things uncomfortable, he’s going to have lunch with her and Faith to celebrate before he heads to the Lakefront Music Fest.”

It’s a major step for Keith, who has not been seen publicly with Sunday or Faith since the news of his and Nicole’s split broke in September 2025.

While Nicole and Keith seem to sadly not be celebrating Sunday’s birthday together, New Idea understands that they are “presenting as a much more united co-parenting force”.

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“Those two girls need this, especially with Sunday eyeing up her own apartment in NYC,” our source adds.

New Idea has approached Keith’s representatives for comment.

It’s been a turbulent year for the Kidman-Urban clan, with rumours swirling about an estrangement between Keith and his daughters.

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While Sunday and Faith haven’t been spotted with Keith for a year, they have made a series of rare public outings alongside Nicole in recent months.

Nicole stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with both of her daughters in a show of unity, while Sunday then made her Met Gala debut alongside her mother.

However, Keith will be seeing his daughters Sunday and Faith at a separate lunch. (Credit: Getty)

Sunday has also failed to mention Keith in recent interviews, and New Idea revealed she wasn’t following her father on Instagram in an apparent snub, leaving further question marks.

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When approached at the time about Sunday’s apparent social media snub, Keith exclusively told New Idea, “Family is private.”

However, Sunday then issued an apparent olive branch to Keith by refollowing him on the platform, and her birthday celebrations are now adding to chatter about a family reunion.