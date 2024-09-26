The bump friendly activewear that’s at the top of our pregnancy wishlist

When it comes to pregnancy, it may be tempting to hibernate for nine months and emerge like a butterfly on the other end. However keeping active and moving your body throughout pregnancy has myriad benefits, both for yourself and bub.

We understand finding comfortable and somewhat stylish maternity activewear is not always an easy task – until now!

Staying active during pregnancy can have benefits such as increased energy and general fitness, reduced back pain, decreased risk of issues like preeclampsia and pregnancy-induced hypertension, not to mention the wonderful mental benefits to get you through what is often a gruelling nine months.

Just the same as before and after pregnancy, comfortable activewear makes a world of difference and considering we live in a time of athleisure, investing in clothes you’ll get plenty of wear out of just makes sense.

If you’re not sure where to start and want to find stylish, comfortable and versatile activewear that will get you from bump to bub, then look no further because below we are curating an edit of some of our favourite brands with maternity lines to check out…

The best maternity activewear in 2024

01 Thigh Society Not too thick nor sheer, the shorts at Thigh Society are just right. Designed with a material that can only be described as buttery soft, these pants will feel oh-so smooth over your bump. Plus, the clever sweat wicking and anti-chafing technology means that you will be comfortable all day long. Size: XS to 5XL | Price range: $59 Shop now 02 dk active Made sustainably and ethically with diversity and accessibility front of mind, dk active activewear is a must try – whether pregnant or not. It’s made here in Australia and offers sizing from AU 6 to AU 24. Its pregnancy range includes crops, leggings, shorts, tights and more, and the brand even stocks postnatal support once bub has arrived. Size: 6 to 24 | Price range: $89.95 to $139.95 Shop now 03 Active Truth Feel comfortable and confident in Active Truth’s maternity activewear that ranges from nursing-friendly sports bras to sculpting leggings and shorts and even postnatal-wear. Its feeding shirts are high up on our wishlists. Size: S to 3XL | Price range: $87 to $169.99 Shop now 04 Lorna Jane Don’t sacrifice style for comfort during your pregnancy thanks to Lorna Jane’s selection of bump friendly activewear. Whether you’re after leggings, nursing bras or a wide array of oversized tees for loose comfort, the brand has you covered. Size: XXS to 2XL | Price range: $60 to $130 Shop now 05 Rockwear Support where you need it and when you need it, Rockwear’s maternity activewear will get you through tough workouts in comfort. The leggings come in a range of fabrics that will keep you cool and dry and the Seamless range in particular is great post-birth too. Size: 6 to 18 | Price range: $18 to $93 Shop now 06 Bae The Label Stocking everything from activewear to swimwear and featuring a stunning line of maternity apparel, Bae The Label lets you kit out your whole pregnancy wardrobe in one go. Its ribbed swimsuits are our favourites and are perfect for laps in the pool. Size: XXS to XL | Price range: $49 to $129 Shop now 07 Soon Maternity Simple yet stylish activewear and apparel to suit any of your maternity needs. Soon Maternity’s leggings and feeding sweatshirts are maximum comfort throughout your whole pregnancy. Size: 6 to 14 | Price range: $69.95 to $129.95 Shop now

What to wear to the gym when pregnant?

Comfort is key when it comes to working out during pregnancy. Though, while opting for an oversized t-shirt and sweat pants is certainly a comfortable option, it doesn’t have the sweat-wicking feature that maternity activewear has. We recommend you opt for a pair of comfortable maternity leggings or shorts, and a sports bra with ample room and support.

