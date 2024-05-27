Bundle up in style, the best winter clothing for your little ones

When winter rolls around, for many of us it’s time to swap over that summer wardrobe of summer dresses, shorts and t-shirts to that of puffer jackets, coats and thermals.
But don’t forget about the little ones!
Kids are constantly growing – constantly – which means as seasons come and go, chances are you’re going to need to do a bit of an update to their wardrobe.
Now that winter has certainly arrived down under, it’s time to whip out those cosy wardrobe essentials, and stock up on the pieces that may be a size too small or have had their wears worth.
Whether your winter adventures look like skiing and snow ball fights, or perhaps you’re more of a curl up on the couch watching the latest ep of Bluey type – we have found the perfect brands that will complete your little (or not so little) one’s wardrobe this season.
2024’s Top 3 Kids Winter Clothes
The Best Kids Winter Clothes 2024
01
Sportscraft
Best for: Jackets, sweaters, pants, etc.
Despite being slightly on the pricier side, the quality does not disappoint! With a wide range of jackets, sweaters, pants, and so much more, Sportscraft is your one-stop shop for kid’s clothing to keep your young ones both stylish and comfortable all year round.
Our top picks:
Available at: Hunter Check Shirt, $79.99 | Skylah Cord Pant, $79.99
02
Bonds
Best for: Everyday wear
Many of us grew up wearing Bonds, so it seems like the perfect choice to pop the kids into as well. With a focus on soft fabrics and durable construction, Bonds Kids offers a range of essentials and trendy pieces that are perfect for everyday wear. From cosy pyjamas and onesies to colourful socks and underwear, Bonds Kids has everything you need to keep your little ones feeling comfortable and looking adorable.
Our top picks: Tech Sweats Pullover, $29.99 | Tech Sweats Trackie, $26.99
Available at:
03
Cotton on Kids
Best for: Jackets, sweaters, pants, etc.
With a focus on quality and affordability, Cotton On Kids’ trendy and colourful collection includes cosy sweaters, adorable dresses, and durable outerwear, all designed with the active lifestyles of kids in mind. Whether it’s a day at the playground or a family gathering, Cotton On Kids offers stylish and practical fashion options for every child of any age.
Our top picks: Naomi Half Zip Pullover, $29.99 | License Emerson Hoodie, $27.99 (usually $39.99)
Available at:
04
Milkshake
Best for: Outerwear
Get all of the wardrobe essentials for your little one at Milkshake, stocked through Myer. The brand has statement wardrobe pieces in rainbow hues, basics, novelty sweaters and even pieces on the dressier side for the kids when the occasion arises.
Our top picks: Sherpa Zip Thru Sweat Top in Brown, $49.99 | Reversible Quilted Puffer Jacket in Navy, $35 (usually $69.99)
Available at:
05
Goldie + Ace
Best for: Stylish winter pieces
For the extremely fashion forward, Goldie + Ace has stylish wintery pieces that are as functional as they are cute. They even have a range of snow suits should the occasion call for them. Otherwise, we are loving their flannels and overalls.
Our top picks: Austin Vintage Washed Denim Overalls, $79.95 | Sammy Corduroy Overalls, $79.95
Available at:
06
Seed
Best for: Dresses, Jackets, etc.
With an emphasis on timeless elegance and attention to detail, Seed Kids offers a range of stylish clothing and accessories that are both comfortable and on-trend. From charming dresses to tailored jackets, Seed Kids provides high-quality pieces that allow children to express their individual style with confidence and flair.
Our top picks: Core Rugby Pocket Tee, $34.95 | Flower Knit Sweater in Cocoa, $52.46 (usually $69.95)
Available at:
07
H&M
Best for: Everyday wear
H&M Kids is a beloved and globally recognised brand that brings fashion-forward and affordable clothing to the littlest members of the family. From playful graphic tees to cosy knitwear and durable denim, H&M Kids combines comfort, quality, and versatility, making it the go-to destination for fashion-conscious parents looking to dress their children in style without breaking the bank.
Our top picks: Water Repellent Puffer Jacket, $29.99 | Pile Fleece Jacket, $27.99
Available at:
08
Best & Less
Best for: Everyday wear
Best & Less Kids is a go-to destination for parents seeking affordable and stylish clothing for their little ones. With a wide selection of on-trend designs and everyday essentials, they offer a range of options that cater to different ages, sizes, and styles. With a commitment to providing value for money, Best & Less Kids ensures that dressing your children in fashionable and comfortable clothing doesn’t have to break the bank.
Our top picks: Youth Boys Teddy Jacket, $20 | Toddler Girls Fur Jacket, $25
Available at:
What do kids wear in winter?
During the winter time, what you wear is dependent on the weather in your area. – the most important thing is keeping warm. Children should be dressed in warm and insulated clothing to protect them from the chilly weather. This includes jackets, scarves, gloves, coats, sweaters, jeans, etc. Anything that will keep them covered and protected.
Related articles:
- The best UGG boots to shop for cosy comfort this winter
- Cosy and cute knit dresses to add to your wardrobe this winter
- Get the look for less with our top fashion picks from Big W