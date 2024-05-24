Cosy and cute knit dresses to add to your wardrobe this winter

When it comes to seasonal fashion trends, there’s none quite as versatile as the knitted dress.

A must-have staple in every woman’s closet, knit dresses offer both comfort and warmth during the cooler months and can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Whether you prefer ankle, midi, mini-length, long-sleeved, or short, knit dress can be styled with ease, and offer wearers an easy way to switch up and elevate their style without stress.

If we haven’t yet convinced you to finally invest in a knit dress, we’ve scoured the internet to compile a list of our top picks that will leave you feeling chic.

2024’s top 3 knit dresses:

Textured Stitch Knit Dress, $99.95, Witchery Liv Knitted Mini Dress, $99.00, Oxford Shop High Neck Rib Knit Dress, $44.99, H&M

The best knitted dresses for women in 2024:

01 Aere Knit Cocoon Dress $140.00 from The Iconic Best for: This mid-weight organic cotton knit is opaque enough to offer breathability without compromising on comfort or warmth. A neutral piece, this knit dress from Aere is an effortless investment into minimalist style and offers generous stretch. Sizes: 6 – 18 | Colours: Nutshell | Materials: Organic cotton Style notes: Bracelet sleeves

Mini length

High neckline Shop now 02 Astrid Belted Mini Knit Dress $149.99 at Forever New Best for: Your dream of owning a cold-weather winter staple that fits you in a flattering way will be realised when wearing this comfortable knit dress. The soft knit fabrication will sit comfortably atop your skin, while the removable fabric waist belt will leave you with a cinched, feminine silhouette. Sizes: 4 to 16 | Colours: Oat and Hazelnut | Materials: Polyester, Acrylic, Wool, Elastane Style notes: Mini-skirt

Slip-on style

Long sleeves Shop now 03 Hydranga Dress $72.00 at at Petal & Pup Best for: This stylish long-sleeved black midi knit dress is extremely versatile and is the perfect outfit choice for all your personal and professional outings. The unlined, stretch ribbed material also offers wearers comfort, and helps retain heat – a must when the weather is cooler. Sizes: XS to XL | Colours: Black | Materials: Viscose, polyester, nylon Style notes: Midi length

Long sleeve

Square neckline Shop Now 04 Speckle Knit Midi Dress $189.95 at Seed Heritage Best for: The neutral toning of this beautiful woolen dress will allow you to style it with ease. Chique, cosy and warm – the bell-end sleeves and removable self-tie belt make it effortless to transition the dress from day to night Sizes: 6 – 18 | Colours: Oat Speckle | Materials: Wool, cotton, elastane Style notes: Round neck

Dropped shoulders

Ribbed trims

Midi length 05 Natalie Knitted Mini Dress $89.00 from The Iconic

Best for:

This classic high-neck mini knit dress comes in three versatile colours that can be paired with your favourite boots, bags, coats, and more.

Comfy to wear, effortless to style – what’s not to love?

Sizes: 6 – 18 | Colours: Beige Marie, Grey Marie, Black White Stripe | Materials: Recycled polyester, acrylic, wool

Style notes:

Mock neck

Long sleeves

Mini length

What defines a knit dress?

While knit fabric and woven fabric can often be confused with one another, there is a key difference. Knitted fabric is made from just one continuous fibre which is then repeatedly looped to form a garment. In some knit dresses, these loops are tighter than others. Knit fabric is also usually stretchy and supple, combining the comfort of a knitted garment with the glamour and style of a dress.

What do you wear on top of a knit dress?

For an added layer of warmth to fight against the winter chill, a long coat or denim jacket will provide an extra layer of protection and fashionable flair to your outfit.

What do you wear under a knitted dress?

Comfort is key when buying any clothing and a knit dress is no exception! Depending on the fit of your knitted dress, we recommend wearing nude, seamless underwear underneath or shapewear to better accentuate your figure – which can be further complimented by wearing a belt over your knit dress. Ankle-length and mid-length boots also provide the wearers the option of wearing stockings or tights, a cute add-on to your outfit, especially if your knit dress isn’t full-length.