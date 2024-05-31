  •  
SHOPPING

Big W slashes prices on hundreds of popular products

End of financial year sales are here!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
big w eofy sales

As the financial year draws to a close, bargain hunters eagerly wait on one of the most highly anticipated events of the year: End of Finacial Year sales!

This year, Big W has slashed the prices on thousands of products, offering unbeatable deals and discounts. Whether you’re in the market for health and beauty essentials, looking to upgrade your home appliances, or seeking the latest in kitchen and cookware innovations, the Big W EOFY sale has you covered. On top of this, Big W also has incredible discounts on bathroom and laundry essentials, as well as must-have tech and audio gadgets.

Now’s the time to do some online shopping… Shop the best BIG W EOFY sales below:

Top Big W EOFY Sale Items:

big w eofy sale health and beauty

Best Health and Beauty Sales

big w sales home and appliances

Best Home and Appliance Sales

big w sales kitchen and bathroom

Best Kitchen Sales

Best Bathroom and Laundry Sales

big w tech and audio eofy sale

Best Tech & Audio Sales

In the shopping mood? Check out the articles below:

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories