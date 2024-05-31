As the financial year draws to a close, bargain hunters eagerly wait on one of the most highly anticipated events of the year: End of Finacial Year sales!
This year, Big W has slashed the prices on thousands of products, offering unbeatable deals and discounts. Whether you’re in the market for health and beauty essentials, looking to upgrade your home appliances, or seeking the latest in kitchen and cookware innovations, the Big W EOFY sale has you covered. On top of this, Big W also has incredible discounts on bathroom and laundry essentials, as well as must-have tech and audio gadgets.
Now’s the time to do some online shopping… Shop the best BIG W EOFY sales below:
Top Big W EOFY Sale Items:
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Matte Black by Breville, $179 (SAVE $60)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Vacuum & Mop, $499 (SAVE $500)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $349 (SAVE $150)
- Shark Cordless Vacuum with Self Cleaning, $299 (SAVE $$250)
- Apple iPad Wi-Fi 64GB – Silver (9th Gen), $429 (SAVE $120)
- Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band, $349 (SAVE $50)
- Samsung TabA7 Lite, $239 (SAVE $110)
Best Health and Beauty Sales
- 50 per cent off selected Nivea Skincare
- 50 per cent off selected Nude By Nature
- 50 per cent off selected Palmolive
- 50 per cent off selected Skin Republic
- 50 per cent off selected White Glo
- 50 per cent off Colgate Blast Cordless Waterproof Water Flosser
- 50 per cent off selected Hask Haircare
- 40 per cent off selected Maybelline Cosmetics
- 40 per cent off selected Skin Control Skin Care
- 40 per cent off L’Oreal Paris Skincare
- 40 per cent off selected Garnier Skincare
- 40 per cent off selected Sally Hansen Nail Care
- 40 per cent off selected Swisspers Facial Wipes
- 30 per cent off selected Thursday Tea Tree Acne Control Kit
- 30 per cent off TRUYU Beauty Accessories
- 30 per cent off selected Oral-B
- 30 per cent off selected Pantene and Head & Shoulders Hair Care
- 20 per cent off selected VS Sassoon Hair Tools
Best Home and Appliance Sales
- 50 per cent off selected Sistema
- 50 per cent off Tontine Quilt Covers & Sheets
- Up to 50 per cent off selected Shark Floorcare
- Up to 40 per cent off Prinetti Air Fryers
- 30 per cent off selected Culinare
- 30 per cent off selected Wiltshire
- 30 per cent off selected Corelle
- 30 percent of selected Thermos Flasks
- 30 per cent off selected Jason Weighted Blankets
- 25 per cent off selected Westinghouse
- 25 per cent off selected Kitchen Appliances
- 25 per cent off selected iRobot Vacuums
- 25 per cent off selected VAX Floorcare
- 25 per cent off selected Linen Care
- 20 per cent off Emma Sleep Mattresses
- Save on selected Heaters
- Save on selected Roborock Robot Vacuums
- Save on selected Bedroom & Living Room Furniture
Best Kitchen Sales
- 50 per cent off Tefal Ingenio Range
- 50 per cent off Pyrex Esteem Frypans
- 50 per cent off selected RACO Cookware
- 50 per cent off selected Meyer Cookware
- 50 per cent off selected Decor Storage
- 50 per cent off Smash Blue
- 30 per cent off selected Brita
Best Bathroom and Laundry Sales
- 40 per cent off selected Tontine Towels
- 30 per cent off Decor Reva Pegs
- 20 per cent off selected Gel-Loc & Evo-Vac Bathroom Storage
- Save on Hills Ironing Board & Laundry Tower Airer
Best Tech & Audio Sales
- $200 selected iPhone 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 (64 GB to 128 GB)
- $120 off iPad WiFi 64 GB (9th Gen)
- $50 off Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm
- Save on selected Big Screen TVs
- Save on Portable Speakers & Audio
- Save on selected Mobile Phones
- 50 per cent off Brooklyn Karaoke Machines
- 20 per cent off selected Laser Tablets
In the shopping mood? Check out the articles below:
- It’s time to revolutionise your life with Amazon’s AI assistant made for your home
- 5 best affordable suitcases for European holidays and beyond
- Make house cleaning easy with these upright vacuums
- Wrinkle out all those pesky creases with these top tier steam irons
- Transform your bedroom into a winter haven thanks to these top heaters
- You won’t believe how cheap the Kmart luggage range is