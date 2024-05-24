Wrinkle out all those pesky creases with these top tier steam irons

Designed to remove those cumbersome creases and wrinkles from your garments, irons are an essential add-on when it comes to keeping your clothes looking crisp.

Whether it is a business blouse, formal dress, linen pants, or simply your work uniform, what may seem like quick work can quickly grow into a procrastinators nightmare if you let your ironing pile stack up.

But have no fear, steam irons have been specially designed to help you whip through your wardrobe quickly and easily.

Below, we’ve rounded up which steam iron is best and which brands are best for steam irons in Australia.

2024’s top steam irons:

Philips Perfect Care 3000 Series Steam Iron, $45.00, Amazon Braun Household TexStyle 3-Steam Iron, $59.00, Amazon Tefal Ultraglide Plus Steam Iron, $77.00, Amazon

The best steam irons to shop in Australia in 2024

01 Russell Hobbs Rapidsteam Iron From $35 at Spotlight Weighing just 1.3kg, this budget-friendly steam iron from appliance experts Russell Hobbs is available to purchase from numerous retailers and is a bestseller for a reason. Making quick work of stubborn creases and wrinkles, the non-stick high-grade ceramic soleplate will allow you to float over all fabrics no matter how delicate.

We especially love the 300cm power cord that allows users to maneuver the iron around even the largest of loads. Key features: 45g/min steam output

90g/min steam shot

Non-stick high-grade ceramic

Auto shut-off

2400W

280ml water tank

270mm long and 112mm wide

Anti-drip function

Self-clean setting Available at: $37 from Billy Guyatts

$38 from Amazon

$39 from The Good Guys Shop now 02 Sunbeam Prosteam Swift From $49 at The Good Guys Cheap and efficient, you’ll be ironing up a storm for the first time thanks to the Prosteam Swift. With 2400W and an 85g per minute continuous steam output, you’ll be tackling even the toughest of wrinkles with ease. And thanks to the anti-calc and self-clean functions, you’ll rarely have to maintain your iron (which also comes with a handy two-year warranty – score!). Built to last, this quality iron also has an auto-shut-off feature for added safety and peace of mind, especially when ironing around little ones. Key features: 85g/min steam output

85g/min steam shot

EasyGlide Non-Stick Soleplate

Auto shut-off

2400W

Anti-drip function

Self-clean setting Available at: $49.00 from Betta

$119.00 from Myer

$119.00 from Sunbeam Shop now 03 Lennox Cordless Steam Iron From $59.95 at Big W This innovative iron comes with a fully integrated water spray and steam function, a ceramic-coated soleplate for easy gliding, and a 360-degree charging base for convenience. With a self-cleaning function that simplifies ongoing maintenance, and 2200 wattage, this cordless steam iron will help you iron out even the toughest of wrinkles. Key features: Self-cleaning

Cordless

Integrated water spray

Weighs 1.32kg

320mm water tank capacity Available at: $59.95 from Catch.com.au

$59.95 from Woolworths Shop Now 04 Nero 450 Steam and Dry Iron From $64.00 at Woolworths With an easy-fill water tank, variable temperature dial, and spray and steam buttons, this easy-to-use steam iron will make even the worst ironers aficionados in no time. The non-stick soleplate will also ensure your garments no matter how fragile will be treated with care. Key features: 2.5 metre cable length

Anti-drip

Self-cleaning functionality

Auto-shut off safety feature Available at: $64.95 from Big W

$94.95 from MyDeal Shop Now 05 Kambrook Streamline Advance Iron From $29.00 at Target Gone are the days of muttering and moaning over the ironing board – the Kambrook Streamline Advance Iron will soothe all your ironing woes! With guaranteed smooth gliding performance, a large easy-to-fill 360ml water tank, collar tip for hard-to-reach areas (aka buttons), it’s hard not to fall in love with this budget-friendly design. Key features: Variable temperature control

Self-clean function

314 x 126 x 140mm

Anti-drip system

2.5 metre cord

FabriGlide soleplate Available at: $39.00 from Amazon

$49.00 from Appliances Online

$49.95 from Myer

$49.95 from Kambrook SHOP NOW

