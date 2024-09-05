  •  
9 linen pants that are as comfortable as they are stylish

Your summer wardrobe staple.
One of the most versatile and sustainable fabrics out there: linen. 

From linen tablecloths, bed sheets, and summer linen dresses to our favourite of the crop, linen pants. Linen is quick-drying and breathable – making it a no-brainer textile to don as the weather continues to sizzle. 

There are a plethora of colours, styles and cuts when it comes to the humble, capsule-wardrobe-worthy linen pant. From high-waisted and flared, to casual low-rise drawstring numbers, there’s a pair for every occasion.

Lucky for you, we’re obsessed with all things linen – which means, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to delve through the depths of the interwebs for the *best* linen pants money can buy.

Read on for our curated edit of the best linen pants to buy in Australia, this year.

2024’s top linen pants

  1. Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants, $136, ASOS (here’s why)
  2. Jada Linen Cotton Pants, $79.99, Hardtofind (here’s why)
  3. Blythe Linen Pant in White, $120, Assembly Label (here’s why)

The best linen pants in 2024

01

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

$136 at ASOS

Abercrombie & Fitch has nailed warm-weather dressing with their array of lightweight linen pieces. We will be picking up these sage-toned striped pants that you can even buy as a set for a foolproof elevated outfit. 

Key features:

  • Top sold separately
  • Elasticated waistband for comfort 
  • Wide leg silhouettes 
  • Linen blend
02

Jada Linen Cotton Pants

$79.99 at Hardtofind

Made of soft and lightweight linen and cotton, these elasticated pants are a perfect combination of comfort and sophistication. Plus, they have pockets!

Key features:

  • Linen cotton max 
  • Tie closure and elasticated back 
  • Full length 
03

Blythe Linen Pant in White

$120 at Assembly Label

These French linen wide-legged pants are the breezy and casual summer essentials you have been searching for.

Key features:

  • Made from 100 per cent French linen
  • Available in both black and white
  • Invisible zip closure
  • Fully lined
04

Bianstore Women’s Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

$19.20 at Amazon

Lightweight, breathable, and in neutral black, these flowy and comfortable linen pants are ideal for your more relaxed days.

Key features:

  • Machine-washable 
  • Available in six colourways 
  • Elasticated waistband 
05

Drawn Washed Linen Pant in Warm Taupe

$295 at Aje

Elevating the slouchy pant look, this drawstring pair from Aje are as chic as they come.

Key features:

  • Stretch waist with draw cords
  • Contrast stripe leg detail
  • Side pockets
06

Sabline Linen Pull On Pant

$120 at Jag

The perfect pair of pants for throwing on to run errands to ensure you stay comfortable yet still feel put together. Pair with an oversized t-shirt and sandals for an elevated yet still casual look. 

Key features:

  • 100 per cent linen 
  • Cropped ankle length 
  • Elasticated waist 
07

Rose Cropped Linen Pants

$47.20 (usually $139.99) at Sportscraft

In a soft, breathable stretch fabric these cropped pants will become an everyday staple across spring, summer and the early days of autumn. 

Key features:

  • Relaxed fit 
  • Cropped length that finishes above the ankle
  • Designed in Australia 
08

Chaya Wide Leg Linen Pant

$79 (usually $189) at David Lawrence

Make a statement and turn heads with these blush pink linen suit pants. They’re expertly cut to flatter the body and elongate the legs.

Key features:

  • Made from 58 per cent linen
  • Concealed front fastening
  • Belt loops
09

Aere Straight Leg Linen Pants in Black

$120 at The Iconic

Linen doesn’t have to always feel so casual, these wide-leg black linen pants from Aere are the perfect way to wear something lightweight and breezy without feeling stuffy. 

Key features:

  • Made from 100 per cent linen
  • High-waisted relaxed fit
  • Twin side pockets
  • Zip fly with hook-and-eye
Should I size up or down for linen pants?

Typically, linen is a woven non-stretchy fabric meaning there is not much give in the fabric. For this reason, we recommend that you size up to ensure a comfortable feel and figure-flattering look.

Janet Guan

Janet is a senior shopping content producer across various digital brands at Are Media including Better Homes and Gardens, New Idea, Who, Homes to Love, Now to Love, ELLE, marie claire and Gourmet Traveller. When she’s not finding new trinkets for her humble abode, you’ll most likely find her sipping wine next to a homemade charcuterie board.

Catie Powers

Catie is a Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea. Since 2020, she has been writing for renowned brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, WHO, Girlfriend, TV WEEK, and Now To Love. Currently, she is creating celebrity, royal, and entertainment content for New Idea, while also managing the brand’s Instagram and print-to-digital relations. When she’s not at work, you can find Catie reading a good book, or seeing her favourite musician in concert.

