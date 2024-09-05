One of the most versatile and sustainable fabrics out there: linen.
From linen tablecloths, bed sheets, and summer linen dresses to our favourite of the crop, linen pants. Linen is quick-drying and breathable – making it a no-brainer textile to don as the weather continues to sizzle.
There are a plethora of colours, styles and cuts when it comes to the humble, capsule-wardrobe-worthy linen pant. From high-waisted and flared, to casual low-rise drawstring numbers, there’s a pair for every occasion.
Lucky for you, we’re obsessed with all things linen – which means, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to delve through the depths of the interwebs for the *best* linen pants money can buy.
Read on for our curated edit of the best linen pants to buy in Australia, this year.
The best linen pants in 2024
01
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
$136 at ASOS
Abercrombie & Fitch has nailed warm-weather dressing with their array of lightweight linen pieces. We will be picking up these sage-toned striped pants that you can even buy as a set for a foolproof elevated outfit.
Key features:
- Top sold separately
- Elasticated waistband for comfort
- Wide leg silhouettes
- Linen blend
02
Jada Linen Cotton Pants
$79.99 at Hardtofind
Made of soft and lightweight linen and cotton, these elasticated pants are a perfect combination of comfort and sophistication. Plus, they have pockets!
Key features:
- Linen cotton max
- Tie closure and elasticated back
- Full length
03
Blythe Linen Pant in White
$120 at Assembly Label
These French linen wide-legged pants are the breezy and casual summer essentials you have been searching for.
Key features:
- Made from 100 per cent French linen
- Available in both black and white
- Invisible zip closure
- Fully lined
04
Bianstore Women’s Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants
$19.20 at Amazon
Lightweight, breathable, and in neutral black, these flowy and comfortable linen pants are ideal for your more relaxed days.
Key features:
- Machine-washable
- Available in six colourways
- Elasticated waistband
05
Drawn Washed Linen Pant in Warm Taupe
$295 at Aje
Elevating the slouchy pant look, this drawstring pair from Aje are as chic as they come.
Key features:
- Stretch waist with draw cords
- Contrast stripe leg detail
- Side pockets
06
Sabline Linen Pull On Pant
$120 at Jag
The perfect pair of pants for throwing on to run errands to ensure you stay comfortable yet still feel put together. Pair with an oversized t-shirt and sandals for an elevated yet still casual look.
Key features:
- 100 per cent linen
- Cropped ankle length
- Elasticated waist
07
Rose Cropped Linen Pants
$47.20 (usually $139.99) at Sportscraft
In a soft, breathable stretch fabric these cropped pants will become an everyday staple across spring, summer and the early days of autumn.
Key features:
- Relaxed fit
- Cropped length that finishes above the ankle
- Designed in Australia
08
Chaya Wide Leg Linen Pant
$79 (usually $189) at David Lawrence
Make a statement and turn heads with these blush pink linen suit pants. They’re expertly cut to flatter the body and elongate the legs.
Key features:
- Made from 58 per cent linen
- Concealed front fastening
- Belt loops
09
Aere Straight Leg Linen Pants in Black
$120 at The Iconic
Linen doesn’t have to always feel so casual, these wide-leg black linen pants from Aere are the perfect way to wear something lightweight and breezy without feeling stuffy.
Key features:
- Made from 100 per cent linen
- High-waisted relaxed fit
- Twin side pockets
- Zip fly with hook-and-eye
Should I size up or down for linen pants?
Typically, linen is a woven non-stretchy fabric meaning there is not much give in the fabric. For this reason, we recommend that you size up to ensure a comfortable feel and figure-flattering look.
