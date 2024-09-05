One of the most versatile and sustainable fabrics out there: linen.

From linen tablecloths, bed sheets, and summer linen dresses to our favourite of the crop, linen pants. Linen is quick-drying and breathable – making it a no-brainer textile to don as the weather continues to sizzle.

There are a plethora of colours, styles and cuts when it comes to the humble, capsule-wardrobe-worthy linen pant. From high-waisted and flared, to casual low-rise drawstring numbers, there’s a pair for every occasion.

Lucky for you, we’re obsessed with all things linen – which means, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to delve through the depths of the interwebs for the *best* linen pants money can buy.

Read on for our curated edit of the best linen pants to buy in Australia, this year.

2024’s top linen pants Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants, $136, ASOS (here’s why) Jada Linen Cotton Pants, $79.99, Hardtofind (here’s why) Blythe Linen Pant in White, $120, Assembly Label (here’s why)

The best linen pants in 2024

01 Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants $136 at ASOS Abercrombie & Fitch has nailed warm-weather dressing with their array of lightweight linen pieces. We will be picking up these sage-toned striped pants that you can even buy as a set for a foolproof elevated outfit. Key features: Top sold separately

Elasticated waistband for comfort

Wide leg silhouettes

Linen blend Shop now 02 Jada Linen Cotton Pants $79.99 at Hardtofind Made of soft and lightweight linen and cotton, these elasticated pants are a perfect combination of comfort and sophistication. Plus, they have pockets! Key features: Linen cotton max

Tie closure and elasticated back

Full length Shop now 03 Blythe Linen Pant in White $120 at Assembly Label These French linen wide-legged pants are the breezy and casual summer essentials you have been searching for. Key features: Made from 100 per cent French linen

Available in both black and white

Invisible zip closure

Fully lined Shop Now 04 Bianstore Women’s Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants $19.20 at Amazon Lightweight, breathable, and in neutral black, these flowy and comfortable linen pants are ideal for your more relaxed days. Key features: Machine-washable

Available in six colourways

Elasticated waistband Shop Now 05 Drawn Washed Linen Pant in Warm Taupe $295 at Aje Elevating the slouchy pant look, this drawstring pair from Aje are as chic as they come. Key features: Stretch waist with draw cords

Contrast stripe leg detail

Side pockets Shop Now 06 Sabline Linen Pull On Pant $120 at Jag The perfect pair of pants for throwing on to run errands to ensure you stay comfortable yet still feel put together. Pair with an oversized t-shirt and sandals for an elevated yet still casual look. Key features: 100 per cent linen

Cropped ankle length

Elasticated waist Shop Now 07 Rose Cropped Linen Pants $47.20 (usually $139.99) at Sportscraft In a soft, breathable stretch fabric these cropped pants will become an everyday staple across spring, summer and the early days of autumn. Key features: Relaxed fit

Cropped length that finishes above the ankle

Designed in Australia Shop Now 08 Chaya Wide Leg Linen Pant $79 (usually $189) at David Lawrence Make a statement and turn heads with these blush pink linen suit pants. They’re expertly cut to flatter the body and elongate the legs. Key features: Made from 58 per cent linen

Concealed front fastening

Belt loops Shop Now 09 Aere Straight Leg Linen Pants in Black $120 at The Iconic Linen doesn’t have to always feel so casual, these wide-leg black linen pants from Aere are the perfect way to wear something lightweight and breezy without feeling stuffy. Key features: Made from 100 per cent linen

High-waisted relaxed fit

Twin side pockets

Zip fly with hook-and-eye Shop Now

Should I size up or down for linen pants?

Typically, linen is a woven non-stretchy fabric meaning there is not much give in the fabric. For this reason, we recommend that you size up to ensure a comfortable feel and figure-flattering look.

Related article: