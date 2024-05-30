Melbourne-based supplement company AgeMate has just released a brand-new supplement created using the very latest longevity research. Designed to help slow the effects of ageing, the blend packs more than 18 longevity ingredients into one single scoop.

Their new supplement, the Daily Longevity Blend, also known as the AgeMate longevity drink, is to be taken once a day and supports your energy levels, metabolism, hair, and skin, and can help slow the effects of ageing by restoring the NAD+ levels of your cells.

AgeMate was founded back in 2022 by a trio of founders, including Ben Goodman, whose biotechnology expertise stems from Monash University. The company crafts effective daily nutrition solutions that significantly influence the aging process. The best part is, the refreshing and tasty new drink costs less than $3, making it the perfect addition to your morning routine.

What products does AgeMate sell?

AgeMate sells five supplements: the Daily Longevity Blend, Pure NMN, Pure Reservatrol, Pure TMG (Betaine), and Pure Berberine. You can buy most of their products in powder or capsule form and can even give multiple a try with their value bundles.

However, the AgeMate Longevity Drink, made with the Daily Longevity Blend, is what has everyone talking. The all-in-one blend is filled with more than 18 research-backed longevity ingredients. With an enjoyable taste and various health benefits, Australians can’t seem to get enough of this daily supplement that can be easily implemented into your morning routine.

Priced at just $79 for the month, and includes a limited-time storage container and drink bottle, one purple drink equates to just $2.60 – that’s almost half the price of your morning coffee! You can shop the Daily Longevity Blend here.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

What is in the AgeMate Daily Longevity blend?

AgeMate contains:

NMN

Pterostilbene

Glycine

Hyaluronic Acid

L-Theanine

Magnesium Malate

MSM

Spermidine

Vitamin C, D3, & K2

Methyl Donor

What have people said about AgeMate?

AgeMate has a 4.7-star rating out of over 2,000 reviews and consumers prove to be very satisfied with the results.

“Much more energy.” “I’m 57 and now have so much more energy, clearer mind, skin is glowing, I sleep so much better,” one reviewer wrote.

“Sleeping better than ever.” “From the night after I started taking the Longevity Formula, my sleep tracking shows that I’m sleeping consistently better than ever,” another said.