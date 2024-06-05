We’re calling it – Australian homes are freezing. Despite our typically temperate climate, the country’s houses can become surprisingly icy during the cooler months, making efficient heating solutions essential.
This year, fan heaters have proven to be a popular and practical choice for many households, offering quick and effective warmth. In 2024, the market is brimming with innovative models that cater to various needs; from compact units perfect for small spaces, to high-powered devices capable of heating larger rooms.
With a range of options available, including advanced ceramic heaters, multifunctional models with air purification, and budget-friendly choices, there is something to suit every home and budget.
In this article, we delve into the best fan heaters to shop in Australia in 2024, highlighting top-rated models that combine efficiency, safety, and user-friendly features. Stay warm and cosy this winter with the below fan heaters.
- Kambrook 2400W Upright Fan Heater, $89, The Good Guys (here’s why)
- DeLonghi Capsule Portable Fan Heater, $79, Bing Lee (here’s why)
- Goldair 2400W Fan Heater with Oscillation, $34, Big W (here’s why)
01
Kambrook 2400W Upright Fan Heater
from $89 at The Good Guys
Best for: Versatile heating and cooling
The Kambrook 2400W Upright Fan Heater is a powerful and versatile appliance designed to provide both heating and cooling solutions. Its sleek black design fits well in any room, making it a practical addition to home offices, bedrooms, and small living spaces. With a robust 2400W heating element, it quickly warms up medium to large rooms, ensuring comfort during colder months. The fan also offers a cooling function, making it useful in summer as well. This heater is portable and easy to move around, ensuring that you can place it wherever it’s needed most.
Sizes: One size
Colours: Black
Materials: Plastic
Key features:
- Dual function for heating and cooling
- Portable and lightweight
- High power output for quick heating
- Simple, user-friendly controls
- Overheat protection for safety
Available at:
- $89 from The Good Guys
02
DeLonghi Capsule Portable Fan Heater
from $79 at Bing Lee
Best for: Rapid heat distribution in small spaces
The DeLonghi Capsule Portable Fan Heater is compact yet powerful, featuring advanced ceramic heating technology that ensures rapid and even heat distribution. Perfect for small spaces like home offices and reading nooks, this heater quickly brings warmth where you need it most. Its portable design and user-friendly controls make it easy to use and transport. Additionally, it has a safety cut-off feature to prevent overheating, ensuring safe operation.
Sizes: One size
Colours: White
Materials: Plastic
Key features:
- Ceramic heating technology for efficient heating
- Compact and portable design
- User-friendly controls
- Safety cut-off feature
- Fast and even heat distribution
Available at:
- $79 from Bing Lee
- $89 from Appliances Online
- $99 from DeLonghi
03
Goldair 2400W Fan Heater with Oscillation
from $34 at Big W
Best for: Affordable and reliable heating
The Goldair 2400W Fan Heater with Oscillation is an economical choice for those needing a reliable heater for small spaces. It offers two heat settings and a fan-only mode, making it useful year-round. The oscillation feature ensures even heat distribution across the room. Despite its affordability, this heater does not compromise on safety, featuring overheat protection and a sturdy build.
Sizes: One size
Colours: White.
Materials: Plastic
Key features:
- Two heat settings plus a fan-only mode
- Oscillation for even heat distribution
- Affordable pricing
- Overheat protection
- Compact and easy to use
Available at:
04
Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier
from $894 at Dyson
Best for: Multifunctional heating, cooling, and air purification
The Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier is a premium appliance that combines heating, cooling, and air purification. This versatile unit is sealed to the HEPA H13 standard, ensuring that pollutants are trapped inside. It provides powerful, even heating during winter and effective cooling in summer. Its sleek design and advanced technology make it a standout choice for those looking for an all-in-one solution to maintain a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
Sizes: One size
Colours: White, Silver, Iron/Blue
Materials: Plastic
Key features:
- HEPA H13 air purification
- Heating and cooling functions
- Year-round usability
- Sleek, modern design
- Advanced safety features
Available at:
- $894 from Dyson
- $899 from Myer
- $899 from The Good Guys
Do fan heaters use a lot of electricity?
Yes, fan heaters can use a considerable amount of electricity, particularly when compared to other heating methods. The amount of electricity consumed by a fan heater depends on its power rating, usage time, and efficiency.
Power Consumption
Fan heaters typically range from 1,500 to 2,400 watts. To put this into perspective:
- A 1,500-watt fan heater running for one hour will consume 1.5 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity.
- A 2,400-watt heater running for one hour will consume 2.4 kWh of electricity.
Comparison to Other Heating Methods
Fan heaters are generally less efficient than other types of heating, such as:
- Heat Pumps: These can be up to 300 per cent more efficient as they transfer heat rather than generating it.
- Oil Column Heaters: These are more energy-efficient for maintaining a constant temperature over long periods.
- Radiant Heaters: These can be more efficient for targeted heating.
What is the best type of fan heater?
1. Ceramic Fan Heaters
Best for: Efficient heating and safety
Why: Ceramic fan heaters use ceramic plates to generate heat, which is then blown into the room by a fan. They are known for their rapid heating and energy efficiency. Additionally, ceramic heaters are often safer because the ceramic elements don’t get as hot as traditional heating elements, reducing the risk of burns or fires.
2. Oil-Filled Radiator Fan Heaters
Best for: Long-term heating with steady temperature maintenance
Why: Oil-filled radiator fan heaters are filled with oil that heats up and circulates, providing steady and sustained warmth. These heaters are quiet and efficient for maintaining a consistent temperature over longer periods.
3. Tower Fan Heaters
Best for: Space-saving and even heat distribution
Why: Tower fan heaters are designed to fit into narrow spaces and often feature oscillation to distribute heat evenly throughout the room. They are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms where space is limited.
4. Infrared Fan Heaters
Best for: Instant, focused heat
Why: Infrared fan heaters use infrared technology to directly warm objects and people rather than heating the air. This makes them highly efficient for immediate warmth and for heating specific areas rather than entire rooms.
5. Compact and Portable Fan Heaters
Best for: Quick, spot heating
Why: Compact and portable fan heaters are easy to move from room to room and are excellent for providing quick heat to small areas. They are ideal for use in bathrooms, home offices, or other small spaces.
