We’re calling it – Australian homes are freezing. Despite our typically temperate climate, the country’s houses can become surprisingly icy during the cooler months, making efficient heating solutions essential.

This year, fan heaters have proven to be a popular and practical choice for many households, offering quick and effective warmth. In 2024, the market is brimming with innovative models that cater to various needs; from compact units perfect for small spaces, to high-powered devices capable of heating larger rooms.

With a range of options available, including advanced ceramic heaters, multifunctional models with air purification, and budget-friendly choices, there is something to suit every home and budget.

In this article, we delve into the best fan heaters to shop in Australia in 2024, highlighting top-rated models that combine efficiency, safety, and user-friendly features. Stay warm and cosy this winter with the below fan heaters.

The best fan heaters 2024

01 Kambrook 2400W Upright Fan Heater from $89 at The Good Guys Best for: Versatile heating and cooling The Kambrook 2400W Upright Fan Heater is a powerful and versatile appliance designed to provide both heating and cooling solutions. Its sleek black design fits well in any room, making it a practical addition to home offices, bedrooms, and small living spaces. With a robust 2400W heating element, it quickly warms up medium to large rooms, ensuring comfort during colder months. The fan also offers a cooling function, making it useful in summer as well. This heater is portable and easy to move around, ensuring that you can place it wherever it’s needed most. Sizes: One size Colours: Black Materials: Plastic Key features: Dual function for heating and cooling

Portable and lightweight

High power output for quick heating

Simple, user-friendly controls

Overheat protection for safety Available at: $89 from The Good Guys Shop now 02 DeLonghi Capsule Portable Fan Heater from $79 at Bing Lee Best for: Rapid heat distribution in small spaces The DeLonghi Capsule Portable Fan Heater is compact yet powerful, featuring advanced ceramic heating technology that ensures rapid and even heat distribution. Perfect for small spaces like home offices and reading nooks, this heater quickly brings warmth where you need it most. Its portable design and user-friendly controls make it easy to use and transport. Additionally, it has a safety cut-off feature to prevent overheating, ensuring safe operation. Sizes: One size Colours: White Materials: Plastic Key features: Ceramic heating technology for efficient heating

Compact and portable design

User-friendly controls

Safety cut-off feature

Fast and even heat distribution Available at: $79 from Bing Lee

$89 from Appliances Online

$99 from DeLonghi Shop now 03 Goldair 2400W Fan Heater with Oscillation from $34 at Big W Best for: Affordable and reliable heating The Goldair 2400W Fan Heater with Oscillation is an economical choice for those needing a reliable heater for small spaces. It offers two heat settings and a fan-only mode, making it useful year-round. The oscillation feature ensures even heat distribution across the room. Despite its affordability, this heater does not compromise on safety, featuring overheat protection and a sturdy build. Sizes: One size Colours: White. Materials: Plastic Key features: Two heat settings plus a fan-only mode

Oscillation for even heat distribution

Affordable pricing

Overheat protection

Compact and easy to use Available at: $49 from Big W

$59 from Amazon Shop Now 04 Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier from $894 at Dyson Best for: Multifunctional heating, cooling, and air purification The Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier is a premium appliance that combines heating, cooling, and air purification. This versatile unit is sealed to the HEPA H13 standard, ensuring that pollutants are trapped inside. It provides powerful, even heating during winter and effective cooling in summer. Its sleek design and advanced technology make it a standout choice for those looking for an all-in-one solution to maintain a comfortable and healthy indoor environment. Sizes: One size Colours: White, Silver, Iron/Blue Materials: Plastic Key features: HEPA H13 air purification

Heating and cooling functions

Year-round usability

Sleek, modern design

Advanced safety features Available at: $894 from Dyson

$899 from Myer

$899 from The Good Guys Shop Now

Do fan heaters use a lot of electricity?

Yes, fan heaters can use a considerable amount of electricity, particularly when compared to other heating methods. The amount of electricity consumed by a fan heater depends on its power rating, usage time, and efficiency.

Power Consumption

Fan heaters typically range from 1,500 to 2,400 watts. To put this into perspective:

A 1,500-watt fan heater running for one hour will consume 1.5 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity.

A 2,400-watt heater running for one hour will consume 2.4 kWh of electricity.

Comparison to Other Heating Methods

Fan heaters are generally less efficient than other types of heating, such as:

Heat Pumps : These can be up to 300 per cent more efficient as they transfer heat rather than generating it.

: These can be up to 300 per cent more efficient as they transfer heat rather than generating it. Oil Column Heaters : These are more energy-efficient for maintaining a constant temperature over long periods.

: These are more energy-efficient for maintaining a constant temperature over long periods. Radiant Heaters: These can be more efficient for targeted heating.

What is the best type of fan heater?

1. Ceramic Fan Heaters

Best for: Efficient heating and safety

Why: Ceramic fan heaters use ceramic plates to generate heat, which is then blown into the room by a fan. They are known for their rapid heating and energy efficiency. Additionally, ceramic heaters are often safer because the ceramic elements don’t get as hot as traditional heating elements, reducing the risk of burns or fires.

2. Oil-Filled Radiator Fan Heaters

Best for: Long-term heating with steady temperature maintenance

Why: Oil-filled radiator fan heaters are filled with oil that heats up and circulates, providing steady and sustained warmth. These heaters are quiet and efficient for maintaining a consistent temperature over longer periods.

3. Tower Fan Heaters

Best for: Space-saving and even heat distribution

Why: Tower fan heaters are designed to fit into narrow spaces and often feature oscillation to distribute heat evenly throughout the room. They are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms where space is limited.

4. Infrared Fan Heaters

Best for: Instant, focused heat

Why: Infrared fan heaters use infrared technology to directly warm objects and people rather than heating the air. This makes them highly efficient for immediate warmth and for heating specific areas rather than entire rooms.

5. Compact and Portable Fan Heaters

Best for: Quick, spot heating

Why: Compact and portable fan heaters are easy to move from room to room and are excellent for providing quick heat to small areas. They are ideal for use in bathrooms, home offices, or other small spaces.

