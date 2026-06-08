A roast like no other! Your favourite food trends are about to get trashed

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Your favourite food hacks are about to get roasted at a one-of-a-kind comedy night.

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Hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne, viral food trends are coming under the spotlight at EveryPlate’s Dinner Roast on June 18.

Taking over the comedy venue Potts Point Hotel, Nikki, Troy Kinne and Gen Fricker will be roasting over-the-top foodie culture, and your go-to trend might be targeted.

Your favourite food trends are getting trashed at EveryPlate’s Dinner Roast.

Nothing is off limits at this playful comedy night, and you can grab tickets to watch all the side-splitting action live.

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But the best part? They won’t just be serving up laughs, as guests will also enjoy a no-fuss three-course meal on the night.

In line with its name, the main course will (of course) be a hearty roast dinner, with delicious starters and desserts also on the menu.

If you’re getting tired of over-complicated recipes or extravagant food trends, then it’s time for you to pull up a chair and get laughing.

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“I love food, but I don’t think dinner should feel like you’re auditioning for a cooking show,” Nikki says.

“EveryPlate’s Dinner Roast is all about celebrating the ups and downs of getting dinner on the table and having a laugh at the ridiculous lengths foodie culture has gone to.

If you’re fed up of elaborate recipes, this comedy night is for you. (Credit: EveryPlate)

“If you’ve ever absolutely butchered a recipe that has way too many steps or set off the smoke alarm trying to flambé a fish, then this night is for you.

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“And even if you’ve never cooked a day in your life and just want a good laugh, a great feed, and a fun night out, you’re more than welcome at the table.”

Want a whole lot of laughs and a simple (yet delicious) meal? Get your tickets here.