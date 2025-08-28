Whether you have a huge house or a cosy apartment, a portable space heater is often an easy, and cheaper way of staying warm during the colder months.
Even though winter is coming to an end, it doesn’t mean that the cold weather is going to disappear!
Designed to heat a specific space rather than your entire home, portable heaters offer a budget-friendly solution to those who are sensitive to cool weather, without overheating the remainder of the space they are placed in for other occupants who may not feel as chilly!
Perfect for those who are looking to keep their electricity bills low, portable heaters are a staple investment to add to your home.
Luckily for you, we have rounded up options for all budgets.
What is the most efficient type of portable space heater?
When it comes to portable heaters, there are many features to look for.
It’s recommended to get one with a timer, because it allows you to run it for certain time periods, and helps you save electricity when you’re not using it.
Another key feature is a quality thermostat – it allows you to regulate a consistent temperature. Without it, your heater would run constantly, which not only would overheat your room, but also be costly!
A thermal cut-out is also a key safety feature, because it switches your heater off before it overheats. This also reduces the risk of it catching on fire.
A tilt switch is also key, because it means your heater will turn off automatically if it’s tipped or falls over.
So safety first all around!
The best portable heaters to shop in Australia in 2025
Spector Electric Portable Space Heater Fan 1200W
$81.95 from Myer
This portable heater is perfect for your home or office, because it generates powerful heat in just three seconds. You can time it over eight hours with a remote control, and the 80 oscillating feature means you can tip it in any direction you wish.
Its thermostat also maintains energy efficiency by automatically shutting off when the room reaches the set temperature and restarting when it drops below it. The built-in overheat protection design also means you can just set it and forget it.
Key features:
- 440mm high x 180mm wide x 90mm deep
- 200W Instant heating electric heater
- Energy-saving and cost-efficient
- Three Heating modes
- 80 wide-angle oscillation
- Tip-over and overheat protection
- Timer to set between one and eight hours
- Remote and touch controlled
Kambrook 2400W upright fan heater
$99 at The Good Guys
With a contemporary black design, this sleek portable heater from Kambrook will fit effortlessly in your home as it delivers powerful warmth to heat medium to large rooms.
With an adjustable thermostat with two heat settings, you’ll be kept warm this winter no matter how low the temperature goes.
Not only that, you can also use it to cool your home in summer!
Key features:
- Has a cooling function to combat warmer weather
- 240V electric fan heater
- Safety tip-over cut-off switch and oscillating function ensure safe operation
- 1.5m cord length allows for flexible positioning
- 222mm wide x 322mm high x 164mm deep
Goldair 2000W Ceramic Tower Heater with Wi-Fi
$129.95 from Amazon
This heater is only 3.5kg, and its slim design means it can fit into any space easily. With two heat settings and oscillation control, it will be warm in no time!
Not only that, it also comes with Wi-Fi and smart home connectivity, which means you can control it with ease through the Goldair app or via Alexa!
This year, Canstar Blue rated Goldair’s portable heaters five stars for ease of use, so you’re in good hands!
Key features:
- 210mm wide x 610 mm wide x 197mm deep
- Oscillation control
- Remote control and Wi-Fi control
- Timer
- Safety tilt switch
Omega Altise portable ceramic heater
$159 from Bing Lee
Small and compact, this portable ceramic heater from Omega can be easily repositioned from room to room wherever and whenever you need it.
With several adjustable heating modes, you’ll also be able to adapt this heater to your personal warming needs in a short period of time, thanks to its fast heat technology.
It also comes with a remote.
Key features:
- The 7.5-hour timer allows you to set and forget
- Fast heat technology
- Fan only function
- Has an integrated 3″ LCD display and a soft-touch base control that comes with a remote
- 70-degree oscillation
- Has a fan-only function for warmer weather
- Four adjustable heating modes and a five-degree to 30-degree thermostat range
De’Longhi Dragon Electric Oil Column Heater
$219.00 from Amazon
The great thing about this heater is that you can set and forget it, because it has a 24-hour timer! You don’t need to stress, though, because this means it won’t overheat if you leave it on by mistake.
Its extra-large radiant surface includes seven fins, so it manages the desired temperature and distributes it evenly.
The ECO Plus Function also means that your energy consumption is regulated.
Key features:
- Three heat settings
- 24-hour timer
- Thermal cut-off function to avoid overheating
- An electronic thermostat helps to save energy
- ECO Plus Function
De’Longhi Ceramic Portable Heater
$249.00 from Amazon
Dyson is making sure you are warm around the clock – you can set this heater’s electronic timer for 24 hours!
Don’t worry if you leave it on then – it has a thermal cut-off system, so it means it, and your room, won’t overheat.
Not only that, the double-fan system and Hi-Fi Technology mean you have even heat distribution.
You can be assured that it’s also an environmentally friendlier alternative – its ECO function optimises energy use.
It’s also slim and compact, AND is perfect for larger rooms!
Key features:
- 24-hour timer
- ECO function
- Double-fan system and Hi-Fi Technology guarantee an even distribution of heat
- Overheating thermal safety cut-off
- 2200W heating
- 820mm wide x 555mm wide x 75mm deep
Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool™ Jet Focus Fan
$445 from The Good Guys
When it comes to portable heaters, Dyson is one of the best brands. Dyson portable heaters have been rated five stars by Canstar Blue for their performance, features, functionality, design, and customer satisfaction.
This portable heater is only 2.68 kg and is very compact, so you can move throughout your home with ease.
Not only does it keep you toasty in the colder months, but it also provides you with refreshing cool air in summer.
Its sleek silver finish also means it’s a stylish addition to your home. No blades also means it’s a safer alternative.
Key features:
- Fan heater for year-round comfort
- 153mm wide x 595mm high x 113mm deep
- Portable design with a remote control
- No blades
- Electric powered for efficient heating
