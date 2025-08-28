Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you have a huge house or a cosy apartment, a portable space heater is often an easy, and cheaper way of staying warm during the colder months.

Advertisement

Even though winter is coming to an end, it doesn’t mean that the cold weather is going to disappear!

Designed to heat a specific space rather than your entire home, portable heaters offer a budget-friendly solution to those who are sensitive to cool weather, without overheating the remainder of the space they are placed in for other occupants who may not feel as chilly!

Perfect for those who are looking to keep their electricity bills low, portable heaters are a staple investment to add to your home.

Luckily for you, we have rounded up options for all budgets.

Advertisement

Portable heaters are a MUST in the colder months. (Credit: Canva)

What is the most efficient type of portable space heater?

When it comes to portable heaters, there are many features to look for.

It’s recommended to get one with a timer, because it allows you to run it for certain time periods, and helps you save electricity when you’re not using it.

Another key feature is a quality thermostat – it allows you to regulate a consistent temperature. Without it, your heater would run constantly, which not only would overheat your room, but also be costly!

Advertisement

A thermal cut-out is also a key safety feature, because it switches your heater off before it overheats. This also reduces the risk of it catching on fire.

A tilt switch is also key, because it means your heater will turn off automatically if it’s tipped or falls over.

So safety first all around!

The best portable heaters to shop in Australia in 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement