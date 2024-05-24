  •  
Keep cosy this winter with these budget-friendly outdoor gas heaters

Just because the weather has cooled down, doesn’t mean you can’t continue enjoying the outdoor spaces in your home.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Whether it’s a quiet cuppa and some fresh air or you are entertaining guests, sitting outside during the colder months of the year doesn’t need to come hand in hand with rugging up in all manners of winter-esque garments.

Below, we’ve rounded up the outdoor gas heaters that we will be using to keep our gardens, patios, and outside entertaining areas warm this winter.

Our top 3 outdoor gas heaters to shop in 2024:

  1. BTU Big Buddy Portable Propane Heater, $262.53, Amazon
  2. Bali Outdoors Portable Patio Heater, $354.81, Amazon
  3. Planika Faro Outdoor Patio Heater, $1,531.18, Amazon

The best outdoor gas heaters to buy in Australia:

01

Planika Rondo Commerce Bio Ethanol Fire Heater

From $1,043 at Appliances Online

This versatile heating solution can be used both indoors and outdoors. Pleasant to look at and fully functional, this portable heater has been designed with highly absorbent ceramic fibres to prevent fuel spills – giving you greater peace of mind if an accident does happen and the heater does tip over. 

Designed with a stainless steel base and glass tube, as well as a stainless steel burner, your Planika Fire Heater will be right at home in whatever space you place it in.

Key features:

  • Eco-friendly
  • Can also be used indoors
  • Portable
  • Anti-leak technology
  • 6.5 hour burning time

02

Omega Altise Brigadier Radiant Heater

From $964.95 at catch.com.au

Efficient and affordable, the Omega Altise Brigadier Gas Heater will provide warmth to any outside space of your choosing. With built-in safety features such as automatic shut-off and flame failure protection – you’ll have peace of mind with every use.

Key features:

  • Multiple heat settings
  • Built-in fan to ensure even heat distribution
  • Durable and stylish design
  • Push button control

03

Devanti Gas Patio Heater

From $199.95 at Ebay

Sophisticated and safe are the words we’d use to describe this eco-friendly gas patio heater from Devanti. With a modern, stainless steel design and safety features that all allow for greater peace in mind when in use, it’s no wonder that this product is a bestseller.

Key features:

  • Built-in wheels for easy portability
  • Lockable hinge door
  • Flame guard
  • Automatic gas cut-off when tipped over
  • 9kg gas cylinder
  • Weighs just 17kgs

04

Lenoxx Freestanding Outdoor Heater

From $79.95 at Amazon

This outdoor portable gas patio heater has been designed to endure the elements. Waterproof and splash proof, you’ll be fully covered for outdoor use, even if the weather isn’t on your side. 

And with complimentary user-friendly features such as a tip-over safety switch, an easy pull chain for operation, and silent running for a peaceful environment, you’ll be left in good (and warm) hands.

Key features:

  • Adjustable stand height (170 – 210cm)
  • 45 degree adjustable head angle
  • Easy to assemble 
  • Lightweight and durable

05

Heatstrip Outdoor Portable LPG Heater

From $839.00 at Temple & Webster

Whether it’s a cosy balcony, or spacious patio, this affordable outside gas heater will warm up your outside space with ease. Offering a robust, and stylish heating solution for your home, this budget-friendly design can be easily assembled, maneuvered, and used – what’s not to love?

Key features:
  • Easy assembly
  • Only a minimum 500mm overhead clearance is required
  • Protective grille and reflector for added safety
  • In-built wheels for easy portability
  • Wind protection up to 16 km/h
  • Fully concealed gas pipes and bottle

Are outdoor gas heaters effective?

Outdoor gas heaters are an effective, affordable, and energy-efficient way to heat the areas of your home that are outside and exposed to the elements. In comparison to indoor electric heaters, outdoor gas heaters give off considerably more heat and are generally more powerful with greater coverage.

What type of heater is best for outdoors?

Propane and natural gas-fueled patio heaters are the best type of heaters to use outdoors. For targeted heating, however, experts recommend purchasing electric infrared heaters.

Can you use a gas heater outside?

Yes, you can use a gas heater outside on stable, level ground only if it is an open-air environment with natural ventilation. It is important to keep your gas heater away from overhead coverings and combustible materials that could be ignited by radiant heat.

Are outdoor gas heaters safe indoors?

Outdoor gas heaters are not safe to use indoors. Outdoor gas heaters are specifically designed to be used in outdoor spaces only where there is appropriate ventilation. Because of this, these devices have no safety features to alert you if the levels of gas within an enclosed space become unsafe and potentially deadly.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house, and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she found herself working as a an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media where she writes for New Idea, Now to Love, WHO and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, lifestyle, streaming, reality tv, sports and more.

