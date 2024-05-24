Keep cosy this winter with these budget-friendly outdoor gas heaters

Whether it’s a quiet cuppa and some fresh air or you are entertaining guests, sitting outside during the colder months of the year doesn’t need to come hand in hand with rugging up in all manners of winter-esque garments.

Below, we’ve rounded up the outdoor gas heaters that we will be using to keep our gardens, patios, and outside entertaining areas warm this winter.

Our top 3 outdoor gas heaters to shop in 2024:

BTU Big Buddy Portable Propane Heater, $262.53, Amazon Bali Outdoors Portable Patio Heater, $354.81, Amazon Planika Faro Outdoor Patio Heater, $1,531.18, Amazon

The best outdoor gas heaters to buy in Australia:

Whether it’s a cosy balcony, or spacious patio, this affordable outside gas heater will warm up your outside space with ease. Offering a robust, and stylish heating solution for your home, this budget-friendly design can be easily assembled, maneuvered, and used – what’s not to love?

Key features:

Easy assembly

Only a minimum 500mm overhead clearance is required

Protective grille and reflector for added safety

In-built wheels for easy portability

Wind protection up to 16 km/h

Fully concealed gas pipes and bottle

Available at:

Are outdoor gas heaters effective?

Outdoor gas heaters are an effective, affordable, and energy-efficient way to heat the areas of your home that are outside and exposed to the elements. In comparison to indoor electric heaters, outdoor gas heaters give off considerably more heat and are generally more powerful with greater coverage.

What type of heater is best for outdoors?

Propane and natural gas-fueled patio heaters are the best type of heaters to use outdoors. For targeted heating, however, experts recommend purchasing electric infrared heaters.

Can you use a gas heater outside?

Yes, you can use a gas heater outside on stable, level ground only if it is an open-air environment with natural ventilation. It is important to keep your gas heater away from overhead coverings and combustible materials that could be ignited by radiant heat.

Are outdoor gas heaters safe indoors?

Outdoor gas heaters are not safe to use indoors. Outdoor gas heaters are specifically designed to be used in outdoor spaces only where there is appropriate ventilation. Because of this, these devices have no safety features to alert you if the levels of gas within an enclosed space become unsafe and potentially deadly.

