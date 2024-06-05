Ahhh breakfast…toast, porridge, maybe cereal? Why not shake up the AM routine with a boost of goodness, all made possible with a bullet blender! As we are well and truly out of the sunny months, getting your fresh fruit in can sometimes be a struggle. With the cooler mornings making it more difficult to get out of bed, why not start treating your gut and mind with a blend of flavourful goodness?

Catering to those cooler mornings, the bullet blender prepares smooth blends in a matter of moments. Yep, that means no more standing around in a cold kitchen! So, if you are in the market for a bullet blender then you have come to the right place.

We have curated a list of the best bullet blenders available to shop in Australia, with something for every budget and kitchen need.

2024’s top bullet blenders Magic Bullet to-go blender, $39 (usually $59.95), Amazon (here’s why) Nutribullet 600 series bullet blender in matte clay, $84 (usually $99), Amazon (here’s why) Ninja nutri-blender pro with auto-iQ in Cloud silver, $104 (usually $139), Amazon (here’s why)

The best bullet blenders in 2024

01 Magic Bullet to-go blender $39 (usually $59.95) at Amazon With the golden Amazon Choice badge in tow, the Magic Bullet to-go blender is as simple as a push, twist and blend, perfect for early mornings or rushed school runs. Key features: 450ml capacity

Simple user experience – push, twist and blend

Power up to 200 watts

Two speeds

Product code: MBR-0307 Shop now 02 Nutribullet 600 series bullet blender in matte clay $84 (usually $99) at Amazon Turn ordinary foods into superfoods in a matter of 60 seconds with this 600 series bullet blender from Nutribullet. Featuring the best nutrition extraction technology, enjoy a tasty blend with a simple push and twist. Key features: Available in four colour variants

600 watt motor power

Intuitive design with no button

Patented blade design and cyclonic action

60-second blend time Shop now 03 Ninja nutri-blender pro with auto-iQ in cloud silver $104 (usually $139) at Amazon With a powerful 1000-watt motor and two auto-iQ programs, the Ninja nutri-blender pro takes the guesswork out of blending. Plus, with three single-serve cups included, the whole family can enjoy a nutrient blend. Key features: 1000 watt motor power

Two auto-iQ programs provide one-touch intelligence

Three included single-serve ninja cups

Integrated digital countdown timer display

BPA free and dishwasher safe Shop Now 04 Nutribullet portable blender in white $59.95 (usually $79.95) at Amazon Sometimes blending at home is just not feasible…who wants to wake the kids up any earlier, right? So, to keep your sanity and get your gut health going, blend this beauty into your on-the-go AM routine. Key features: Available in six colour variants

Portable blender charged via USB-C – providing 15 cycles per charge

Lightweight with handled lid

BPA-Free

590ml capacity Shop Now

05 Devan portable blender $62.99 at Amazon A similar concept to the Nutribullet portable blender, the Devan portable blender operates off a USB-C recharging system. Featuring a built-in 12 smart LED light power indicator, this blender is perfect for extended periods of off-the-grid fun. Key features: USB

Six stainless steel blades

Built-in 12 smart LED power indicators

Power up to 270 watts

Food processing with pulse mode

BPA-Free Shop now 06 OTE small smoothie glass blender $119.99 at Amazon Not just a pretty face, this small smoothie glass blender from OTE crushes ice and frozen fruit with ease, designed to cut through the toughest of ingredients. Key features: Available in five colour variants

200 watt motor power

Removable blade

400ml glass jar capacity

BPA-Free Shop now 07 Magic Bullet blender 11 piece value pack $63.96 (usually $79.95) at Amazon This compact countertop wizard will deliver you the best of creamy milkshakes, and fresh salsa in a matter of seconds. Plus, with added accessories, you can pre-prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner as you like. Key features: 200 watt motor power

Intuitive design – push, twist and blend

Includes: motor base, cross blade, tall cup, party mug, short cup, two stay fresh lids, 2 lip rings, and one to-go lid

BPA-Free and dishwasher-safe Shop Now

Are bullet blenders worth it?

In our opinion, yes, bullet blenders are definitely worth your money. With high-power motors to cut through fruit and vegetables in an instant, these machines offer added convenience and cut down on time spent in the kitchen. Plus, more often than not, bullet blenders utilise a to-go cup in the blending process, allowing you to get on with your day with minimal cleanup required.

What is the difference between a blender and a bullet blender?

The traditional blender certainly has benefits. When it comes to size, the blender commonly offers a greater container capacity, making it a great option for large families or food preparation. The bullet blender, does, however, offer the convenience of singular serving sizes which can be useful when preparing meals for one.

