Choosing the best stand mixer can transform your culinary creations, whether you’re a home baker or a professional chef. From versatile workhorses to sleek, compact models, stand mixers are essential kitchen companions that make mixing, kneading, and whipping a breeze.

This article delves into the best stand mixers available online in Australia, evaluating top contenders based on performance, durability, and user-friendly features. Whether you’re baking simple cake or preparing a complex dough, our comprehensive guide will help you find the ideal stand mixer to elevate your baking and cooking endeavours.

Get ready to explore standout brands like KitchenAid, Breville, and Kenwood, and discover why these mixers are a cut above the rest.

The best stand mixers 2024

01 KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer from $769 (usually $1,049) at KitchenAid Best for: Versatility and Design. The KitchenAid Artisan is known for its versatile attachments and stylish design, making it a favourite among home bakers and professional chefs. The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a kitchen powerhouse renowned for its durability and versatility. It features a 325-watt motor and 10-speed settings, allowing it to handle a wide range of mixing tasks from kneading dough to whipping cream. The Artisan mixer includes a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, providing ample capacity for large batches of cookies, bread dough, or other recipes. Its tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients and change attachments. This mixer comes with several attachments, including a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip, and it is compatible with over 15 optional attachments, such as a pasta maker and food grinder, making it a multifunctional tool in any kitchen. The Artisan mixer is celebrated for its aesthetic appeal, available in a multitude of colours to match any kitchen décor. Sizes: 5-quart bowl Colours: Available in over 20 colours, including Empire Red, Onyx Black, Almond Cream, and more. Materials: Stainless steel bowl, die-cast metal body Key features: 325-watt motor

10-speed settings

5-quart stainless steel bowl

Tilt-head design

Compatible with over 15 attachments Available at: Currently $769 at KitchenAid Australia

Currently $699 at Myer

Currently $747 at The Good Guys Shop now 02 Breville The Bakery Chef Hub Stand Mixer from $479 at Breville Best for: Heavy-Duty Mixing. This mixer is ideal for those who frequently handle large batches and require a powerful, reliable appliance. The Breville Bakery Chef Hub Stand Mixer is designed for serious bakers and cooks who need a dependable, high-performance mixer. It features a 1200-watt motor and a planetary mixing action that ensures thorough mixing. The mixer includes a 5-quart glass bowl and a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, providing flexibility depending on your recipe needs. It comes with several attachments, such as a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and scraper beater, making it suitable for a variety of tasks from heavy doughs to delicate meringues. The mixer also includes a built-in timer and a lighted task indicator to help you achieve precise results. Its sturdy construction and high power make it a robust addition to any kitchen. Sizes: 5-quart glass bowl, 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl Colours: Brushed Stainless Steel, Smoked Hickory Materials: Stainless steel, glass Key features: 1200-watt motor

12-speed settings

5-quart glass bowl

4.5-quart stainless steel bowl

Built-in timer Available at: Currently $479 from Breville

Currently $469 from Appliances Online

Currently $499 from The Good Guys Shop now 03 Kenwood Chef XL Sense Stand Mixer from $449 at Amazon Best for: Large Capacity and Power. With a 6.7-litre bowl and a powerful 1400-watt motor, this mixer is perfect for large-scale baking projects and professional use. The Kenwood Chef XL Sense Stand Mixer is a top choice for those needing a robust, large-capacity mixer. It features a 1400-watt motor and a 6.7-litre stainless steel bowl, making it suitable for mixing large quantities of ingredients. The mixer comes with multiple attachments, including a K-beater, dough hook, and whisk, as well as additional accessories like a food processor and blender that can be purchased separately. Its advanced features include electronic speed control with a pulse function and a fold function for gently mixing ingredients without losing air. The Kenwood Chef XL Sense is designed for durability and ease of use, with dishwasher-safe parts and a sturdy, all-metal construction. Sizes: 6.7-litre bowl Colours: White, Silver Materials: Stainless steel, Die-Cast metal Key features: 1400-watt motor

6.7-litre stainless steel bowl

Electronic speed control

Fold function

Multiple attachments Available at: Currently $449 at Amazon

Currently $449 at The Good Guys Shop Now 04 Sage The Bakery Boss Stand Mixer from $1,137.35 at Amazon Best for: Precision and User-Friendly Features. This mixer is ideal for bakers who value precision and convenience, with its built-in timer and task indicator. The Sage The Bakery Boss Stand Mixer, known as Breville in some regions, is a high-performance appliance designed for precise and effortless baking. It features a powerful 1200-watt motor and 12 speed settings, allowing it to handle a variety of mixing tasks. The mixer comes with both a 4.7-litre borosilicate glass bowl and a 3.8-litre stainless steel bowl, offering flexibility for different recipes. It includes a range of attachments, such as a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and a flex-edge beater, which scrapes the bowl as it mixes. The mixer also has a built-in timer and a lighted task indicator, making it easy to achieve consistent results. Its retractable power cord and stable design ensure it remains a tidy and reliable addition to your kitchen. Sizes: 4.7-litre glass bowl, 3.8-litre stainless steel bowl Colours: Brushed Stainless Steel, Black Sesame, Royal Champagne, Smoked Hickory, Sea Salt Materials: Stainless steel, glass Key features: 1200-watt motor

12-speed settings

4.7-litre glass bowl

3.8-litre stainless steel bowl

Built-in timer Available at: Currently $1,137.35 from Amazon Shop Now

What stand mixer does Gordon Ramsay use?

Gordon Ramsay is known to use KitchenAid stand mixers in his home and professional kitchens.

The brand’s reputation for reliability, power, and versatility makes it a favourite among professional chefs, including Ramsay.

How to choose a stand mixer?

Here are some things to consider:

1. Motor Power

Importance: The power of the motor determines the mixer’s ability to handle heavy doughs and large batches.

Recommendation: For general home baking, a 300-500 watt motor is sufficient. For heavier tasks, look for mixers with motors above 500 watts.

2. Capacity

Importance: The bowl size should match your baking needs.

Recommendation: A 5-quart bowl is ideal for most home bakers, but if you frequently bake in large quantities, consider a larger bowl (6-7 quarts).

3. Attachments and Accessories

Importance: The versatility of the mixer can be enhanced with various attachments.

Recommendation: Look for mixers that come with basic attachments like a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip. Optional attachments like pasta makers, meat grinders, and ice cream makers can be a bonus.

4. Build Quality

Importance: A sturdy, well-built mixer will last longer and perform better.

Recommendation: Opt for mixers with metal bodies and durable components. Avoid plastic parts which can break easily.

5. Ease of Use and Cleaning

Importance: The mixer should be user-friendly and easy to clean.

Recommendation: Features like a tilt-head design or a bowl-lift mechanism can make it easier to add ingredients and remove the bowl. Dishwasher-safe parts are also a plus.

6. Price

Importance: The cost should fit within your budget.

Recommendation: High-quality stand mixers can be expensive, but they are a long-term investment. Consider your budget and compare features to find the best value.

