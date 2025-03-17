When it comes to the kitchen, having good quality tools makes a world of difference and can take your meals to the next level.

Perhaps you’re moving homes and taking it as a sign to start over and refresh (particularly in the pots and pans department), or you just want to invest in something quality and long-lasting. Shopping for good quality cookware can be an arduous task, and there are countless brands on the market to choose from depending on what specifically you are after.

You may ask, what is the best brand for kitchen cookware? Well, we have taken the task upon ourselves to research the best options available to shop. Whether it be a nonstick fry pan, a non-toxic cookware set, affordable or luxury, we have found them all. Read on to find our top picks, and get cooking.

The best cookware brands to shop in Australia

It’s affordable, it’s non-toxic, it’s sustainable, and it’s chic. GreenPan aims to create quality cookware that won’t damage the planet or your body while you cook. They use ceramic technology to ensure their products are easy to clean and are PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium free.

Plus, you can shop the brand’s collection with Stanley Tucci: a range that focuses on innovations that take cooking to the next level.

Tefal is a constant in most kitchen setups and it’s easy to see why. For the past 60 years, the brand has had a focus on creating accessible kitchenware that brings professional quality products right into your home. Get all of your kitchen needs in one place for reasonable prices.

Jamie Oliver also has his own collection with Tefal that combines quality, style and functionality.

This cult luxury cookware brand is famous for its beautiful cast-iron kitchen pieces that come in a myriad of colourways to suit every home. The brand originated in 1925 and has grown and developed a dedicated following of cooking lovers thanks to its thoughtful designs.

Considered one of Australia’s largest cookware brands, Baccarat began with the desire to create quality cooking materials for professionals and non-professionals. They have since expanded to knives, cookware, accessories, bakeware, and more. They’re now a staple in most Australian homes.

Famous for its kitchen appliances, such as its Artisan mixers, KitchenAid makes cookware and baking must-haves that are so stylish you’ll want to display them on the counter. Its cookware range is an underrated hero of the brand and features a non-stick coating for easy cleaning.

Made In Cookware isn’t talked about enough. Their products are very high-quality and come in many cute colours! Despite being labelled as high-end cookware, it’s definitely worth it if you’re looking for restaurant-quality cookware to level up your at-home cooking.

HexClad is another great option if you’re looking for high-end, restaurant-quality cookware. Gordon Ramsay himself uses HexClad at home… “HexClad stands up to my demands at home and in the studio. Not only are they beautiful pans, but their hybrid technology cooks to absolute, utter perfection,” he told the brand. Their products have a nonstick hybrid technology, excellent temperature control, lasting durability, and are dishwasher safe!

What cookware should you have?

When it comes to cooking, it’s important to have a mix of different-sized pots and pans to be able to bring your cooking dreams to life. It’s best to have:

Three frying pans: small – roughly 20cm; medium – roughly 24cm; large – roughly 30cm.

Three saucepans: small – one-litre capacity; medium – two-litre capacity; large – four-litre capacity.

Casserole dish with lid.

Metal roasting pan.

What cookware do most chefs prefer?

When it comes to cookware, there are various materials to choose from, however, there are six that are more popular than others: stainless steel, aluminum, non-stick, cast iron, carbon steel, and copper.

How to clean your cookware

Each material is different and therefore it is important to read the care instructions of your purchased pots and pans prior to cleaning. Regardless, you must always allow your cookware to cool down before you start to wash up. You should also ALWAYS dry your items thoroughly before you store them to avoid rust.

