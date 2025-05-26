Expert reveals how to increase protein intake during winter

Are you getting enough protein in your meals every day? According to nutritionist Sarah Di Lorenzo, hitting your target protein intake is especially important in winter. But why is it so crucial to our diet, and how can we stay on top of it during the cooler months? Luckily, she’s got the protein-packed answers we’re looking for!

Why is having protein so important?

Protein is an essential part of your daily diet for a variety of reasons, Sarah tells New Idea.

It plays a role in regulating your glucose levels, which can help you feel full for longer and increase your energy. Protein has a thermic effect, also known as thermogenesis, according to Sarah. This essentially means your body burns more calories when digesting protein and can therefore create body heat. It also helps strengthen your immunity!

“We need protein to support recovery, especially after infections,” Sarah says.

“Protein is also needed for our immune cells, as they need protein for their structure and function. Our immune system has signaling proteins called Cytokines, and we need protein to produce these.”

Protein is also important for muscle, she adds.

“Many people don’t exercise as much in winter, so they can lose muscle,” Sarah explains.

“Protein helps maintain muscle, and protein is also great for our mood! It supports neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin because it contains the amino acid tryptophan.”

Add protein to your morning smoothie for a boost! (Credit: New Idea, Canva)

How can I tell my protein intake is low?

Signs of protein deficiency are feeling fatigued and low energy, as well as muscle loss, Sarah says. If you’re noticing thin hair, weak nails, and dry skin, these can also be a signs of low protein.

“Low protein can also be linked to swelling and fluid retention,” she adds. “Plus, low mood, low immunity, wounds taking a lot longer to heal – and in really severe cases of protein deficiency, we can see fatty liver disease.”

What are some ways to increase my protein intake?

With only so many hours in a day to get things done, a healthy diet isn’t usually the first priority on our to-do list. That’s why protein on the go can be a fantastic way to incorporate more into your food intake, without having to slave in the kitchen for countless hours.

For snacks, Sarah suggests having more convenient foods such as boiled eggs, cans of tuna, beef jerky, cheese sticks, or a small single serve of yoghurt. A protein shake is a great way to boost your intake on the go, along with Sarah’s own 1010SDL protein bars. High in protein and low in sugar and calories, these gluten-free bars are a fantastic source of fuel to keep handy when you’ve got a busy schedule! They also come in nine different flavours, including a limited-edition Choc Berry Ripe – yum!

Meal-prepping is another guaranteed way to increase your protein intake. For breakfast, you can add protein powder and yoghurt to a bowl of oats or cereal, Sarah says. She also suggests adding protein powder or silken tofu to a morning smoothie, or even to a health bowl or wrap for lunch! Pre-making salads and cooking enough dinner so you have leftovers are also simple ways to have ready-made meals.

Keep your pantry stocked up with high-protein staples such as beans and other legumes – perfect for soups. On the subject of soups and stews, you can also add protein powder to boost the protein! Even simply adding Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese to meals can be ideal.

High-protein foods are perfect additions to any winter staple. (Credit: New Idea, Canva)

How can I control my food cravings in winter?

As the cooler months return, people have a natural knack for turning to comfort foods, often loaded with carbs. Sarah recommends finding a healthy balance and opting for complex carbs such as barley or brown rice and whole grains.

“Make sure you are choosing recipes to combine them, such as chicken and vegetable stew served with brown rice,” she says.

“I also love the idea of a cottage pie made with sweet potato mash. When it comes to snacking, be sure protein is a part of each snack, such as hummus with veggie sticks or cheese and wholegrain crackers.”

Filling, low-calorie snacks such as a boiled egg or even a protein bar like Sarah’s 1010SDL bars are amazing. Don’t forget about nuts!

Boost your protein intake with these 5 must-haves

