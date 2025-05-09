Are your bowels looking stranger than usual? Or perhaps they’ve become less frequent.
Wherever you land on our stool chart, we know it’s not the easiest conversation to have, so sit back and let us digest the facts for you.
But before we get messy, build your own bathroom survival kit with the best tools we’ve found to help you do number two!
The best tools to improve your stools
The JSHealth Probiotic tablets are a great alternative to support bowel regularity without compromising on food preferences! Consult your doctor before using this product.
Who says gummies are just for kids? These delicious adult ones are an easily accessible way to boost your daily probiotic and prebiotic intake. Consult your doctor before using this product.
If you’re struggling to find the motivation to drink enough water every day (we’re in the same boat), then consider a water bottle with cute reminders throughout the day! This 2.2L bad boy is not for the faint of heart, but it means well!
04
Helix Bottle – 660ml
$54.95 at au.keepcup.com
This calmer, demurer KeepCup alternative to the motivational bottle is for those busy gals on the go – perfect for both commutes and as an accessory to your daily walk. It also comes in 12 other colour combinations if green isn’t your style!
Struggling with digestive discomfort? This powder supplement is designed to help nurture a healthier and happier gut. Mix a spoonful with water and enjoy the refreshing berry and mint flavour! Consult your doctor before using this product.
Expert advice for all your poop-related questions
If you’re worried about the types of stools you’ve been having, or aren’t too sure how to heal your gut, then look no further. We’ve got the answers you’ve been searching for!
What does a healthy bowel movement look like?
Ideally, you’re pooping anywhere from a minimum of three times a week to a maximum of three times a day. Your bowel movements give you real-time feedback on what’s going on inside. A change won’t always mean that you should be worried, according to Healthdirect Australia, but you should monitor it in case. A healthy stool, according to the Australian Centre for Gastrointestinal Health, is smooth or slightly cracked in texture, snake or sausage-shaped, and a light to dark brown.
Hard, pellet-like stools could indicate low fibre intake or dehydration. Are your poops loose or too frequent (diarrhea)? It could be from imbalanced gut bacteria or a food intolerance. If your body isn’t absorbing fats properly, then your stools might appear paler than usual. If you’ve noticed mucus, then that could signal irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It’s important to consult your doctor about any concerns with colours.
There are seven types of poo, according to the Bristol Stool Chart:
- Separate, hard lumps
- Sausage-shaped but lumpy
- Like a sausage but with cracks on its surface
- Like a sausage or snake, smooth and soft
- Soft blobs with clear-cut edges (passed easily)
- Fluffy pieces with ragged edges, a mushy stool
- Watery, no solid pieces. Entirely liquid
How can I improve my bowel health?
Our first and utmost rule – drink water! Drinking two to three litres of water per day is essential for your digestion. It breaks down foods, supports nutrient absorption and pretty much keeps things moving. If you struggle to drink enough, infuse water with citrus, mint, or berries for some tasty motivation. Hydrating foods such as cucumbers also contribute to fluid intake! As JSHealth founder Jessica Sepel says, “a well-hydrated gut is a happy, well-functioning gut!”
For optimal gut health, Jessica recommends a combination of probiotics and prebiotics. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support digestion, and can be found in fermented foods like kimchi, miso, and sauerkraut. Prebiotics are the fibre that feeds probiotics, helping them thrive! They’re found in onions, garlic, bananas, and asparagus.
A fibre-fueled diet can help prevent illnesses such as bowel cancer and haemorrhoids, as well as maintain regular bowels. Wholegrain cereals and bread, fruit, beans and lentils are fabulous sources of fibre. If you’re increasing your intake though, make sure to drink enough water throughout the day to prevent or alleviate constipation.
When should I see a doctor?
It can be embarrassing to talk about poo, but being proactive by getting medical advice is the best way to avoid further abnormalities. For extra assurance, Australians aged between 45 and 74 years can receive a free bowel cancer test kit from the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.