Are your bowels looking stranger than usual? Or perhaps they’ve become less frequent.

Wherever you land on our stool chart, we know it’s not the easiest conversation to have, so sit back and let us digest the facts for you.

Expert advice for all your poop-related questions

If you’re worried about the types of stools you’ve been having, or aren’t too sure how to heal your gut, then look no further. We’ve got the answers you’ve been searching for!

What does a healthy bowel movement look like?

Ideally, you’re pooping anywhere from a minimum of three times a week to a maximum of three times a day. Your bowel movements give you real-time feedback on what’s going on inside. A change won’t always mean that you should be worried, according to Healthdirect Australia, but you should monitor it in case. A healthy stool, according to the Australian Centre for Gastrointestinal Health, is smooth or slightly cracked in texture, snake or sausage-shaped, and a light to dark brown.

Hard, pellet-like stools could indicate low fibre intake or dehydration. Are your poops loose or too frequent (diarrhea)? It could be from imbalanced gut bacteria or a food intolerance. If your body isn’t absorbing fats properly, then your stools might appear paler than usual. If you’ve noticed mucus, then that could signal irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It’s important to consult your doctor about any concerns with colours.

Identify the types of poops with the Bristol Stool Chart (Credit: New Idea)

There are seven types of poo, according to the Bristol Stool Chart:

Separate, hard lumps Sausage-shaped but lumpy Like a sausage but with cracks on its surface Like a sausage or snake, smooth and soft Soft blobs with clear-cut edges (passed easily) Fluffy pieces with ragged edges, a mushy stool Watery, no solid pieces. Entirely liquid

How can I improve my bowel health?

Our first and utmost rule – drink water! Drinking two to three litres of water per day is essential for your digestion. It breaks down foods, supports nutrient absorption and pretty much keeps things moving. If you struggle to drink enough, infuse water with citrus, mint, or berries for some tasty motivation. Hydrating foods such as cucumbers also contribute to fluid intake! As JSHealth founder Jessica Sepel says, “a well-hydrated gut is a happy, well-functioning gut!”

For optimal gut health, Jessica recommends a combination of probiotics and prebiotics. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support digestion, and can be found in fermented foods like kimchi, miso, and sauerkraut. Prebiotics are the fibre that feeds probiotics, helping them thrive! They’re found in onions, garlic, bananas, and asparagus.

A fibre-fueled diet can help prevent illnesses such as bowel cancer and haemorrhoids, as well as maintain regular bowels. Wholegrain cereals and bread, fruit, beans and lentils are fabulous sources of fibre. If you’re increasing your intake though, make sure to drink enough water throughout the day to prevent or alleviate constipation.

When should I see a doctor?

It can be embarrassing to talk about poo, but being proactive by getting medical advice is the best way to avoid further abnormalities. For extra assurance, Australians aged between 45 and 74 years can receive a free bowel cancer test kit from the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.