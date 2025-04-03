We’ve all been there – squirming uncomfortably in our office chair or canceling dinner plans because of a stomach ache that just wouldn’t budge.

Advertisement

Whether because your body’s lacking the nutrients it needs, or stress and anxiety levels are at an all-time high, poor gut health can often be a real party pooper in your day-to-day.

“Gut health is a journey” says Jessica. (Credit: Supplied)

How can I improve my gut health?

From the moment you were born, a gut microbiome consisting of hundreds of species of bacteria, viruses, and fungi in your digestive tract has been working tirelessly to keep you alive and happy.

The living microorganisms (or mighty little soldiers) found in your intestines basically keep the engine running. They play a role in maintaining your body’s digestive system, but also your metabolism, inflammation, and overall gut maintenance.

Advertisement

Having a range of bacteria is crucial for maintaining gut health, according to Healthdirect Australia, as the types of bacteria in your gut microbiome can influence your chances of developing chronic health problems, such as type 1 or 2 diabetes and psoriatic arthritis.

Leading vitamin brand JSHealth founder Jessica Sepel says when gut bacteria are out of balance, it can manifest through symptoms in your body and mind.

“When your microbiome is happy and diverse, it reflects in your energy levels, digestion, and even your skin,” she says. “But when this balance is disrupted,

it can have a domino effect on your entire system.”

Advertisement

Simple swaps can make a big impact on your overall wellbeing. (Credit: Supplied)

How do I know if my gut health is bad?

That ‘gut feeling’ you’ve grown accustomed to hearing about isn’t entirely made up. Gut health is truly the cornerstone of overall well-being, according to Jessica, with a direct link between your gut and nervous system called the gut-brain axis.

“Think of your digestive system as the body’s second brain,” she said, “This means that when stress is high, digestion can suffer, leading to bloating, sluggish gut motility and discomfort.”

When your body’s systems are out of whack, it’s important to slow down and figure out the root cause, lest these pesky problems become a recurring nightmare! Relief can come from various changes in your everyday life, including both mental and physical.

Advertisement

Add fermented foods to your daily meals. (Credit: Supplied)

How to clean your gut from bad criteria

Jessica reckons gut health isn’t just about what you eat – it’s about how you live, think, and feel. Adopting a more conscious routine can improve your gut health and overall lifestyle in major ways with minimal effort.

“Supporting gut health isn’t about quick fixes, it’s about small, consistent habits that make a real difference over time,” she says.

These habits can include moving your body daily – even a short walk can help with digestion. Stay hydrated! Water helps keep things moving. Eat mindfully and limit artificial sweeteners and processed foods – swap them out for gut-loving wholefoods such as prebiotics (garlic, onions, asparagus) and probiotics (kimchi, yoghurt, sauerkraut). A regular, healthy sleep cycle is also known to have major effects on your gut.

Advertisement

Jessica suggests focusing “on progress, not perfection because gut health is a journey, and consistency is what matters most”.

Be kind to yourself if you’re experiencing gut issues and always seek the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Looking to improve your gut health? Why not try these products!