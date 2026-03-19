Expert reveals the REAL reason you keep waking up at 3 am

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Do you often find yourself waking up in the wee hours of the morning, mind and heart racing a mile a minute? Sometimes you’re starved or sweating – but more commonly, riddled with anxiety.

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That pattern of alertness can be a real pain, but why is it happening in the first place?

It could be for many reasons, as JSHealth founder and wellness expert Jessica Sepel tells New Idea … starting from within!

Build your sleep survival kit with our favourite picks

Blood Sugar Dips

Skipping meals, under-eating, or relying on refined carbohydrates can lead to a drop in blood sugar overnight, according to studies.

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Between 2am and 4am, the brain senses this dip as a stress signal and releases cortisol (the stress hormone) and adrenaline to raise your blood glucose again – suddenly waking you.

“That pattern, especially if paired with energy dips or cravings during the day, is often a clue that blood sugar stability needs attention,” Jessica explains.

Avoid scrolling through social media in bed. (Credit: Supplied)

Cortisol Spikes

We all experience stress, but how can it affect our sleep?

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“Cortisol naturally rises in the morning to help us wake up, but when stress is high, that rise can happen too early and too strongly,”Jessica says.

The result? Waking up at 3am with a busy mind and a body that feels switched on.

Supporting your cortisol levels starts with consistency, according to the wellness guru.

Have regular meals with protein, complex carbs and healthy fats, reduce caffeine in the afternoon and prioritise a ‘wind-down’ routine at night. Nervous system support is also key.

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“Breathwork, gentle stretching and magnesium-rich nutrition can help shift the body out of fight-or-flight,” Jessica suggests.

Hormone Shifts

Oestrogen, a crucial hormone for reproduction, supports serotonin and melatonin production, while progesterone, another key reproductive hormone, has a naturally calming effect on the brain.

As these two hormones decline during perimenopause and menopause, sleep can become lighter and often fragmented.

A wind-down routine can help regulate your nervous system at night. (Credit: Supplied)

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“Many women find they fall asleep easily, but struggle to stay asleep, especially when stress or blood sugar issues are also present,” says Jessica.

Stress goes beyond sleep

A good chunk of Australians are getting enough sleep, but health tech company OURA’s newest ANZ: The State of Sleep Report 2026 shows that our stress levels are at an all-time high.

The average Aussie sleeper gets seven hours and nine minutes of sleep, closely following New Zealanders who rank first for the longest sleep duration each night at seven hours and 11 minutes.

Despite the long amount of sleep, Australian participants using OURA wearables recorded an average of 107 minutes of physiological stress and just 55 minutes of recovery each day – the least daytime rest and recovery of any country analysed.

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The picture is slightly brighter in New Zealand, with an average of 101 stressed minutes per day, according to OURA’s chief marketing officer Doug Sweeny.

“What we’re seeing is a reminder that sleep duration alone doesn’t tell the full story,” Doug explains. “Recovery is a 24-hour equation – if stress isn’t managed during the day, the body carries that load into the night.”

Fuel the right way

One of the most effective ways to support stable blood sugar is by prioritising balanced meals that include protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Consider meal-prepping to incorporate more nutritious meals throughout your day. (Credit: Supplied)

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“Many women worsen sleep by avoiding carbs altogether,” Jessica warns. “One of the most common mistakes is under-fuelling – especially at dinner.

Over-reliance on caffeine, intense late-night exercise and neglecting [stress] can also undermine sleep quality.”

Ditch the digital

Avoid scrolling on social media if you do wake up. The light, stimulation and mental engagement can signal to your brain that it’s time to wake up.

Instead, focus on slow, calming breaths.

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