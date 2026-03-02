How to clean a washing machine in five easy steps

Your washing machine is one of the hardest-working appliances in your home.

While most people know how to pop on a load of washing, knowing how to clean your washing machine is a whole other story.

But don’t worry — you can easily clean, sanistise and deodorise your washer in just a few simple steps.

Here are all the tips and tricks you need to give your washing machine a refresh:

When did you last clean yours? Most people never do. (Credit: Supplied)

Why should you clean your washing machine?

Cleaning your washing machine regularly will help it run more efficiently and reduce the need for repairs. A build-up of soap scum, mineral deposits, and lint can put pressure on your washing machine’s parts, causing mechanical issues and even leading to breakdowns.

Secondly, bacteria, mould, and mildew love moist, warm environments like the inside of a washing machine and can build up in areas like the detergent drawer and the rubber door seals. Regular cleaning of the appliance will help prevent bacteria, mould, and mildew from transferring to your clean clothes as you take them out of the machine.

And finally, cleaning your washer will keep your clothes smelling fresh. Even if you use the best detergents on the market, your clothes will still come out smelling musty if the inside of your washing machine is dirty.

You don’t need expensive products — these pantry staples do the job just as well. (Credit: Supplied)

How often should you clean your washing machine?

Regularly cleaning your washing machine will prevent soap scum, mould, and mildew from building up.

You should aim to clean your washer once a month to keep it in good working order.

How to clean your washing machine

Here are 6 simple steps to clean your washer:

Pour two cups of vinegar into the washing machine drum and run it through a hot cycle. Now, place half a cup of baking soda in the drum of the machine and run another hot cycle. Once the second cycle finishes, wipe down the drum and the inside of the door or the lid if it’s a top loader with a damp cloth. Remove the detergent drawer and place it in a bucket of hot, soapy water. Use a toothbrush or scrubbing pad to remove the buildup of soap scum and mould. Spray vinegar around the rubber seal, scrub thoroughly to remove the mould, and then carefully dry the seal. Place another half a cup of baking soda in the drum of the machine and run one more hot cycle to remove the lingering vinegar smell and any leftover debris.

