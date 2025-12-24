This viral ECOVACS robot vacuum cleaner is at its lowest price EVER at Aldi

Cleaning just became a whole lot easier and cheaper with Ecovacs DEEBOT, which is on sale as part of Aldi Special Buys!

Advertisement

The DEEBOT NEO 2.0 has returned to Aldi at its lowest price ever at just $379.00!

This means you can bring effortless cleaning into the new year in a cost-effective way.

“We’re excited to bring the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS back to the Special Buys middle aisle right before the year ends,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 2.0 is at its lowest price ever at Aldi! (Credit: Ecovacs) (Credit: Ecovacs)

Advertisement

“Perfect for tackling the post-festive clean-up, this clever and affordable robotic vacuum makes everyday chores a breeze at just $379. It’s all about effortless cleaning and adding convenience to your daily routine.”

“The festive season reminds many of us of the importance of time with family, friends and also the need to take some moments for yourself,” Australia and New Zealand’s ECOVACS ROBOTICS Regional Director, Karen Powell, said.

“Our mission of Robotics For All is to deliver this gift of time all year round through incredible hands-free and time-saving home robotics technology.

You better hurry though, because it will be snapped up in a heartbreat.

Advertisement

Make cleaning a breeze with the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 ! (Credit: Ecovacs) (Credit: Ecovacs)

How long can you buy Aldi special buys?

In this case, you can buy the Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 2.0 as part of Aldi Special Buys from December 27, while stocks last.

As part of the deal, you also get an Auto-Empty Station.

What makes the Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 2.0 unique?

This robot vacuum cleaner has 5000Pa suction power and is perfect for homes with pets and children. The High Efficiency Filter allows the robot vacuum cleaner to reduce airborne triggers while vacuuming.

Advertisement

Its ultrasonic sensors allow it to move around carpets with ease during mopping, so they stay dry. The boost suction in its single-sweep mode also allows effective dust removal from carpet crevices.

You can set and forget it, because its 5200mAh battery means you can run it for three hours at a time. If the battery is ever low, it automatically returns to the charging dock and continues cleaning when it’s fully charged.

Not only that, but you can also control it via the Ecovacs app, schedule a cleaning time, or even check its current cleaning status.

Advertisement

Through the app, you can monitor its updates, which happen automatically thanks to its ‘Over the Air’ technology. The app also allows you to optimise and extend functions.

You can also create a Virtual Boundary to control where it goes, and store these maps for future cleans.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 2.0 vacuums and mops in one go. (Credit: Ecovacs)

The Smart Navi 3.0 LDS laser navigation system continuously scans your home and updates in real time if anything changes. The robot vacuum cleaner also relocates itself if it’s moved for whatever reason.

Advertisement

When it comes to mapping, you can also decide which sequence your rooms get cleaned in. Customised suction also allows you to select specific water flows, suction powers, and cleaning sequences.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT NEO 2.0 can also be operated through Google Home or Amazon Echo.

Visit ecovacs.com/au for more information.

Advertisement