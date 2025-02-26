When it comes to cleaning at home, I am always looking for hacks to make my life easier – especially when I can just set something up and let it do its thing! So I was intrigued by ECOVACS’ DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Robotic Vacuum, and its promise to efficiently clean and react to what’s around it, with strong suction.

Robot vacuum cleaners promise ease and the chance for people to multi-task while it works the room, so I needed to put it to the test.

Pros Manoeuvres around furniture and rooms effectively

Compact design

Easy to stop and start Cons Bulky and large

Complicated to set up

Does not instantly clean up mess up on a thick rug

What’s so special about the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Robotic Vacuum?

What sets this robot vacuum apart from the rest, is that it’s very tech savvy and has advanced from previous versions of robot vacuums.

One example is the TruEdge 2.0 technology which lets it clean right along walls and around corners. Its advanced 3D sensors also means its scans its environment and can clean along objects left on the floor.

The way it cleans has also been improved compared to other models, with a more powerful suction and smart mop that lifts itself when it detects carpet.

Dimensions and features

The vacuum cleaner and charging station have the following dimensions:

Vacuum cleaner: 9.8 x 35.3 x 35.2 cm

Charging station: 35.3 x 53.3 x 47.7 cm

Features:

Self-washing and temperature-controlled mopping technology

TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor

Ultra high-speed fan and suction power

Anti-tangle technology

3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology to move around and sense its surroundings

AI Instant Re-Mop that recognises areas that need to be mopped several times for a thorough clean

Voice control through the ECOVACS Home App

Auto-empty

Hot air drying

The robot vacuum cleaner is compact and fits under gaps in furniture. (Credits: Briannah Devlin)

Setting up the vacuum

Remove all of the protective materials before starting. Ensure the floor is clear, cords are out of the way and fringes on rugs or blankets are tucked away, so they do not get caught. Remove the cover from the top of the vacuum cleaner. Turn it on by moving the red switch, it should light up. It will say it needs to calibrate and map the room before it starts cleaning. If you have stairs, it’s advised to create a physical barrier, so it’s less likely to fall over the edge. Press the on button if you want to pause the cleaning. If it is paused for a few minutes, the light will go out. Turn it off via the red switch. Clean it with a clean and dry cloth. To set up the charging station, remove the charging station and its base and place them near a power point. Attach the base at the bottom of the station, you should hear a click to put in place. Connect the station to the power supply to charge the vacuum cleaner. Use the ECOVACS Home App to recall the vacuum to the charging station.

Hands-on test: How did the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Robotic Vacuum clean?

This robot vacuum cleaner is designed to make life easier at home, so I was determined to put it to the test. For this, I placed it in a living room which featured a carpet and a textured feature rug, and pretended to spill items such as sugar and coffee grounds on both surfaces.

It instantly sucked up sugar on the carpet, but took a few attempts to pick up the granules on the thick rug.

The vacuum took more than one attempt to clean up the coffee on the carpet, and did not pick up much of it on the rug, but spread it out and pushed them further in the fibres.

Despite this, it easily moved around the room, in and around furniture and did not make much noise.

The robot vacuum cleaner picked up all of the granules of sugar. (Pictures: Briannah Devlin)

Overall, is the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Robotic Vacuum worth it?

As someone who has never used a robot vacuum cleaner before, I did find a bit confusing to set up and figure out how to charge it. It was very awkward to get out of the box because it was bigger than I expected, and so was the charging station. While I did find it time-consuming to set up, I did however, find it very helpful that I did not need to charge it for its first test.

As a novice, it was also very useful that a voice explained that it would clean the room when it mapped out the space, and told me to wait while it did it. To map out the room, it spun and moved around. It was also easy and effective to pause the cleaning.

The ECOVACS OMNI would be a handy robot vacuum to have around the home to pick up a variety of spills, and the fact that it can detect carpet makes it a convenient option for those with multiple types of floors. The vacuum can also map out objects on the floor (and clean along their edges!) and is better at avoiding things like chairs and chords, so if your home is a bit busy this may be a good model to consider.

The auto-cleaning solution at the vacuum charging station is also convenient and would suit someone looking for a low-maintenance product.

For those that are tech-savvy and love controlling their appliances via apps, I recommend downloading the ECOVACS Home App. The app allows you to use voice control to give it instructions, and map out the room before it starts to clean, get reminders to replace and maintain parts, and get status reports on parts of the product. The app also streams video right to your phone, so you can see what's going on when you're not there.

Where you can buy it

You can grab ECOVACS’ DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Robotic Vacuum on the ECOVACS website or on Amazon.