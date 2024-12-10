The best Boxing Day sales you won’t want to miss

If you missed out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, still have stuff on your wish list after Christmas or want to do a clean out and start the New Year fresh, Boxing Day sales are one of the best ways to get a deal on what you want.
If you’re a seasoned bargain hunter, then you’ll already have that wish list at the ready. If you’re not, but would love to get your cut of the cake this year, then consider this your cheat sheet for the Boxing Day sales.
We’ve included details on the key dates, types of deals, as well as a wish list filled with our favourites we hope to see discounted come December 26. We’ll also keep you updated on deals, so stay tuned for updates!
What we’re hoping to shop during the Boxing Day sales 2024
A wish list is a great way to focus on what you really want during sales, which could help you avoid shiny distractions that blow the budget. Here, we’ve hand-picked our favourite items that we’ll be adding to cart in anticipation of savings come December 26.
01
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
$649 at Dyson
If your AM routine is missing something, it’s a salon grade daily blow out…from home…with you as the master styler. This cult favourite is a must buy if you are looking for full and bouncy hair in 2025.
Key features:
- Five head attachments
- Fast drying with no heat damage
- Powered by Dyson digital motor V9
- Two-year warranty
Also available at:
- $552 (usually $649) from Adore Beauty
- $549.99 from Big W
- $649 from Myer
02
Raquel three-hand date two-tone stainless steel watch
$349 at Fossil
This luxurious bracelet design watch from Fossil is the ultimate ‘treat-yourself’ gift. Plus, its two-tone metal means you can match it with your existing jewellery easily.
Key features:
- Also available in silver, gold and rose gold
- Case Size: 26 mm
- Movement: Quartz Three-Hand Date
03
Eva Comfort classic mattress
from $900 at Eva
Updating your mattress could be just what you need to start the New Year feeling more refreshed. This one from Eva features an award-winning combination of high quality memory foam and twice-tempered pocket springs for a superior sleep. It also has over 2800 five star reviews, with one recent customer saying it’s “the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on!”
Key features:
- Five layers of comfort
- Five-zone pocket springs
- Twice-tempered pocket springs for a superior sleep
- 10-year warranty
04
Lefant robot vacuum cleaner
$159.90 (usually $399.99) at Amazon
If you want to spend less time on housework in 2025, an vacuum could be the way to go – especially if it’s a robot that does pretty much all the work for you. This one from Lefant is a fan favourite, with an average of 4.2 stars from over 10,000 customers.
Key features:
- 120-minutes of runtime
- 500ml capacity dustbin
- Anti-drop technology avoids scratching floors
- Schedule cleaning mode for extra convenience
05
Sony noise cancelling headphones
$349.95 (usually $549) at Myer
Looking to start a new podcast or simply wanting to say goodbye to noisy morning commutes? Well, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Sony may be the answer you’ve been searching for – especially on sale.
Key features:
- WH1000XM4B
- 30-hour battery life
- Hands-free calling function
- High-resolution Bluetooth audio connection
- Ambient sound control
Also available at:
- $335 (usually $439) from Amazon
- $347 from The Good Guys
- $319 from Big W
The best Boxing Day deals from last year’s sale
Here are some more retailers we have bookmarked and saved from last year’s Boxing Day. We’ll add sales details as we get them too.
Best fashion Boxing Day sales from last year
- Assembly Label: Shop sale items and choose what you pay to give back to Curing Homesickness
- ASOS: Take an extra 20 per cent off items reduced by 70 per cent
- Bassike: Shop Australian-made classic basics with up to 50 per cent off select styles
- Bondi Born: Up to 70 per cent off past collections and free shipping on orders over $200
- Chouchou Intimates: Shop sultry lingerie sets for up to 50 per cent off select items
- Cotton On: All sale items are up to 50 per cent off for the perfect summer wardrobe
- ELK: Up to 40 per cent off select full-priced items across apparel, jewellery and accessories from this Melbourne-based sustainable label
- Faithfull The Brand: Shop 30 per cent off selected full-price items and take an extra 30 off sale during their end-of-season sale
- Forever New: Up to 50 per cent off select items
- Glassons: Up to 60 per cent off sale items for affordable and trendy apparel
- Glue: Up to 40 per cent off season favourites from brands like Nude Lucy, Thrills, Wrangler and more
- H&M: Up to 50 per cent off apparel, accessories and jewellery
- Jac + Jack: Up to 40 per cent off high-quality timeless pieces
- JACANDMOOKI: Build the basics of your wardrobe with a further 30 per cent off sale items
- Ksubi: Take 40 per cent off select items during their end of season sale
- Levi’s: Up to 30 per cent off everything
- Manning Cartell: Up to 60 per cent off sale items for all of your summer wardrobe needs
- Meshki: 20 per cent off sitewide for the perfect party dress for summer
- Midnight Mischief: Up to 60 per cent off
- MNG: Take an extra 10 per cent off sale items when spending over $300
- NAT’V Basics: Between 50 and 70 per cent off
- Nude Lucy: Up to 30 per cent off select lounge sets
- Peach Underwear: Up to 80 per cent off quality underwear
- Princess Polly: Up to 80 per cent off already marked down items
- Puma: Take an extra 40 per cent off the lowest marked price
- Oroton: Up to 50 per cent off select styles with new pieces added to sales
- SAME: Shop 25 per cent off sitewide for the hottest swimwear
- Selfie Leslie: Score 20 per cent off sitewide
- SSENSE: Up to 60 per cent off selected items
- Showpo: Shop up to 70 per cent off thousands of items
- Shona Joy: Take a further 20 per cent off outlet pieces and score your new summer bikinis and party dresses
- Surfstitch: Take 30 per cent off sale items
- Song For The Mute: 50 per cent off luxury pieces
- THE ICONIC: Boxing Day deals sitewide
- THE OUTNET: Shop up to 80 per cent off winter pieces to prepare for the coming season
- TJ Swim: Take up to 50 per cent off swimwear in The Edit
- Uniqlo: Save on select pieces to build your everyday wardrobe
Best beauty Boxing Day sales from last year
- Adore Beauty: Shop up to 50 per cent off clearance items with the brand’s early Boxing Day sale
- Aerre: Find your new summer scent with up to 30 per cent off as you spend and save
- Alpha-H: Spend and save during their Boxing Day sales
- Anastasia Beverly Hills: Save up to 25 per cent off lip, brow and cheek favourites
- Bali Body: 20 per cent off sunless tanning products
- BodyBlendz: Get silky soft skin with 25 per cent off sitewide
- Boost Lab: Score 20 per cent off sitewide for must-try skincare products
- Bondi Boost: Enjoy 30 per cent off sitewide from
- CurrentBody: Shop big on the latest beauty tech including 20 per cent off the Face and Neck kit and Limited Edition set
- Endota: Use the code BOXING20 to shop 20 per cent off skincare and wellness products
- Ella Bache: Up to 50 per cent off essential skin products
- Epzen: Take an extra 15 per cent off bundles
- Eye of Horus: Take up to 50 per cent off select beauty products, made right here in Australia
- ghd: Up to 25 per cent off as part of their summer sale
- Go-To Skincare: Spend over $65 and receive a free product of your choice
- Mermade Hair: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Murad: Take a further 30 per cent off holiday gift sets and shop mini products at major discounts
- Naked Harvest: Score a limited edition mystery product and 20 per cent off all other full-price items
- Naked Sundays: Shop 15 per cent off their Boxing Day collection
- Paula’s Choice: Take 20 per cent off sitewide and 25 per cent off when you spend over $120
- Sephora: Between 15 and 60 per cent off beauty products from brands like KVD, Nudestix, Huda Beauty and more
- Smooch Body: Score a free makeup bag with any purchase
- Sontse: Shop 30 per cent off sitewide from December 26 to 31 for a sun damage-free tan
- STRAAND: Use the code FREESERUM at checkout to score a free full-size Corwn Fix Scalp Serum for luscious, healthy locks
- SWIISH: Take an extra 20 per cent off sale items
- tbh Skincare: Score 15 per cent off cult-products sitewide
- The Iconic: Up to 30 per cent off selected items at checkout
- The Beauty Chef: 20 per cent off storewide to get your glow back in the new year
- Who Is Elijah: 25 per cent off everything and score yourself head-turning scents
Best homewares Boxing Day sales from last year
- The Good Guys: Wide range of deals in store and online
- Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off sitewide
- Eva: Save up to $375 off on select products.
- James Lane: Summer Sale, up to 50% off selected items
- Noa: $450 off select mattresses
- Temple & Webster: Various savings sitewide
- Bedsndreams: 25 to 50 per cent off everything
- Yinahla: Get 20 per cent off with code ‘BOXINGDAY’.
When do Boxing Day sales start and end?
Boxing Day is always the day after Christmas on December 26. Sales traditionally start on the day and run for between one day to around a week, (or until stock runs out). But last year we found that Boxing Day sales were kicking off earlier than expected. So you may have a bit more time to get the things missing under your Christmas tree in 2024.
What do we expect to see in the 2024 Boxing Day sales?
The best Boxing Day sales last year offered discounts of up to 50 to 80 per cent off, as well as some with more modest discounts that still keep a bit in your bank account. So we’re expecting similar deals this year, with cult favourite brands and products giving us one last chance to save on shopping before the year’s over.
So, if you are in the market for a new outfit, technology upgrades, workout gear, home décor or maybe travel accessories, we recommend you map out your game plan for a successful day of saving.