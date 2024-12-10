The best Boxing Day sales you won’t want to miss

If you missed out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, still have stuff on your wish list after Christmas or want to do a clean out and start the New Year fresh, Boxing Day sales are one of the best ways to get a deal on what you want.

If you’re a seasoned bargain hunter, then you’ll already have that wish list at the ready. If you’re not, but would love to get your cut of the cake this year, then consider this your cheat sheet for the Boxing Day sales.

We’ve included details on the key dates, types of deals, as well as a wish list filled with our favourites we hope to see discounted come December 26. We’ll also keep you updated on deals, so stay tuned for updates!

What we’re hoping to shop during the Boxing Day sales 2024

A wish list is a great way to focus on what you really want during sales, which could help you avoid shiny distractions that blow the budget. Here, we’ve hand-picked our favourite items that we’ll be adding to cart in anticipation of savings come December 26.

01 Dyson Supersonic hair dryer $649 at Dyson If your AM routine is missing something, it’s a salon grade daily blow out…from home…with you as the master styler. This cult favourite is a must buy if you are looking for full and bouncy hair in 2025. Key features: Five head attachments

Fast drying with no heat damage

Powered by Dyson digital motor V9

Two-year warranty Also available at: $552 (usually $649) from Adore Beauty

$549.99 from Big W

$649 from Myer Shop now 02 Raquel three-hand date two-tone stainless steel watch $349 at Fossil This luxurious bracelet design watch from Fossil is the ultimate ‘treat-yourself’ gift. Plus, its two-tone metal means you can match it with your existing jewellery easily. Key features: Also available in silver, gold and rose gold

Case Size: 26 mm

Movement: Quartz Three-Hand Date Shop now 03 Eva Comfort classic mattress from $900 at Eva Updating your mattress could be just what you need to start the New Year feeling more refreshed. This one from Eva features an award-winning combination of high quality memory foam and twice-tempered pocket springs for a superior sleep. It also has over 2800 five star reviews, with one recent customer saying it’s “the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on!” Key features: Five layers of comfort

Five-zone pocket springs

Twice-tempered pocket springs for a superior sleep

10-year warranty Shop now 04 Lefant robot vacuum cleaner $159.90 (usually $399.99) at Amazon If you want to spend less time on housework in 2025, an vacuum could be the way to go – especially if it’s a robot that does pretty much all the work for you. This one from Lefant is a fan favourite, with an average of 4.2 stars from over 10,000 customers. Key features: 120-minutes of runtime

500ml capacity dustbin

Anti-drop technology avoids scratching floors

Schedule cleaning mode for extra convenience Shop now 05 Sony noise cancelling headphones $349.95 (usually $549) at Myer Looking to start a new podcast or simply wanting to say goodbye to noisy morning commutes? Well, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Sony may be the answer you’ve been searching for – especially on sale. Key features: WH1000XM4B

30-hour battery life

Hands-free calling function

High-resolution Bluetooth audio connection

Ambient sound control Also available at: $335 (usually $439) from Amazon

$347 from The Good Guys

$319 from Big W Shop now

The best Boxing Day deals from last year’s sale

Here are some more retailers we have bookmarked and saved from last year’s Boxing Day. We’ll add sales details as we get them too.

Best fashion Boxing Day sales from last year

Best beauty Boxing Day sales from last year

Best homewares Boxing Day sales from last year

The Good Guys: Wide range of deals in store and online

Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off sitewide

Eva: Save up to $375 off on select products.

James Lane: Summer Sale, up to 50% off selected items

Noa: $450 off select mattresses

Temple & Webster: Various savings sitewide

Bedsndreams: 25 to 50 per cent off everything

Yinahla: Get 20 per cent off with code ‘BOXINGDAY’.

When do Boxing Day sales start and end?

Boxing Day is always the day after Christmas on December 26. Sales traditionally start on the day and run for between one day to around a week, (or until stock runs out). But last year we found that Boxing Day sales were kicking off earlier than expected. So you may have a bit more time to get the things missing under your Christmas tree in 2024.

What do we expect to see in the 2024 Boxing Day sales?

The best Boxing Day sales last year offered discounts of up to 50 to 80 per cent off, as well as some with more modest discounts that still keep a bit in your bank account. So we’re expecting similar deals this year, with cult favourite brands and products giving us one last chance to save on shopping before the year’s over.

So, if you are in the market for a new outfit, technology upgrades, workout gear, home décor or maybe travel accessories, we recommend you map out your game plan for a successful day of saving.

