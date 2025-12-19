Best loyalty programs in Australia: 10 of the top memberships on offer

There’s nothing like a good bargain, and loyalty programs can be a great way to get a good deal.

But it can be hard to know which ones are worth signing up for, and where you can get the best prices.

Luckily for you, we have put together all the very best options currently on offer in Australia for you.

Scroll down for 10 of the best loyalty programs in Australia.

We’ve found all the best loyalty programs so you can save on your shopping. (Credit: Getty)

Flybuys

Flybuys is one of the largest loyalty programs in Australia and can get you great deals across more than 20 retailers.

It runs in partnership with Coles, Kmart, Bunnings Warehouse, Liquorland, and Officework, among many others.

It is a point-based program where members typically earn 1 point for every dollar spent in eligible stores.

Points can then be redeemed for Flybuys Dollars, providing discounts through the Flybuys Rewards Store.

They can also be redeemed through Velocity Frequent Flyer, and members can track their points through the mobile app.

Everyday Rewards

Woolworths‘ Everyday Rewards program is another popular choice for Australian shoppers looking to save money on their everyday groceries.

It has more than 14million members in Australia and an additional 1.7million in New Zealand, making it one of the biggest loyalty programs Down Under.

Everyday Rewards is also a point-based program which shoppers can earn at Woolworths, BWS, BIG W, and other participating retailers.

Customers can use their points to save on their groceries or add them to their Qantas Frequent Flyer points.

Members can track their points through the mobile app, while shoppers can also receive double points with a yearly $70 membership.

Don’t miss out on the chance to earn points in-store. (Credit: Getty)

Priceline Sister Club

Priceline offers incredible deals through its Sister Club program.

Members can earn points with every purchase, and can get $5 off their shopping every time they reach 400 points.

Sister Club members can also access free standard deliveries on online orders of more than $50.

The store offers three tiers; the first gives 1 point for every $1 earned, while the diamond tier doubles the amount of points earned.

Members can qualify for the second tier by spending more than $400 in-store in 12 months.

The top tier, called pink diamond, allows shoppers to earn 3 points for every $1 spent, and is automatically applied when a shopper spends more than $800 at Priceline in a year.

My Dan’s Membership

Liquor retailer Dan Murphy’s has a loyalty program called My Dan’s Membership.

It is a free membership, which provides benefits for shoppers, including exclusive member prices.

Unlike the other options, it does not function on a points system, and instead provides personalised offers, event invites, and priority offers.

Benefits are available instantly when shoppers sign up for free.

Shoppers can save on their purchases at Dan Murphy’s. (Credit: Getty)

David Jones Rewards

David Jones shoppers can sign up for free for the brand’s membership to earn reward points.

Shoppers will earn 3 reward points or 1 Qantas point for every $1 spent at David Jones.

Points can be redeemed in-store or put towards a holiday booked through Qantas.

Shoppers can ascend to more premium tiers the more they spend at David Jones throughout the year.

Myer One

Department store Myer offers a points-based membership program called Myer One.

Shoppers will earn 2 credits for every $1 spent at Myer, and bonus points can be earned through special promotions.

Every 1,000 credits can be converted into $10 to spend at Myer online or in-store, and members can check their points via the mobile app.

Higher tiers also offer benefits, including birthday rewards, free delivery, and complimentary gift wrapping.

JB Hi-Fi Perks

Electronics retailer offers a loyalty program called JB Hi-Fi Perks.

Upon signing up, members will receive a $10 welcome coupon to spend online or in-store.

From that point onwards, members are offered exclusive deals and get access to discounts that general shoppers cannot access.

They will also get priority access to sales and limited-time promotions.

Frequent flyers can also earn points through Qantas. (Credit: Getty)

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qantas Frequent Flyer is the loyalty program offered by Qantas Airways, and has a joining fee of $99.50.

It is a point-based membership that allows members to earn points to spend on Qantas flights.

Shoppers can earn points through booking flights with Qantas or shopping at eligible retailers, for example, through the Flybuys or David Jones loyalty programs.

Points can also be redeemed for flight upgrades, car rentals, and hotel stays.

Higher status memberships offer exclusive privileges such as priority boarding and access to premium lounges.

Velocity Frequent Flyer

For regular travellers, Virgin Australia offers a loyalty program called Velocity Frequent Flyer.

It has more than 8million members, and is another point-based loyalty program.

Members can earn Velocity points to put towards flights, and points also contribute to different tier privileges: Red, Silver, Gold, Platinum.

Points can be earned through booking with Virgin, using Velocity-branded credit cards, or shopping with eligible retailers through their loyalty programs.

Flybuys, BP, and 7-Eleven are among Velocity’s partnerships to help members earn points faster.