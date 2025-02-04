Your go-to guide to shopping for school shoes

While the six-week summer school holiday period is a much-needed time for families to rest, recharge, and re-cooperate ahead of another big year, it also brings with it the stress of back-to-school shopping!

Advertisement

From new backpacks, stationery supplies, uniforms, and more – school holidays are hectic enough without having to battle the crowds at busy shopping centres across the country.

Whether or not you’ve already gotten in and out, or are yet too brave back-to-school shopping with your little ones in tow, shopping for new school shoes is often the most challenging part of the process.

But social media creators are flocking to social media to share how they’ve made school shoe shopping a fun, fast, and stress-free experience for everyone involved.

Advertisement

Instagram family influencer Joanne Helm (@our.fam.in.squares) shows just how easy school shoe shopping can be with Shoes & Sox. It takes just 2 minutes to book a fitting—and it’s FREE.

Jo highlighted the ease of booking her fitting online at her local store, skipping queues by arriving at her appointment time, and letting the Expert Shoe Crew take care of the rest.

No more arguments with the kids over which shoes to get—Shoes & Sox will recommend the best styles for your child’s feet!

Advertisement

Don’t make *THIS* common school shoe mistake

When it comes to guessing your child’s foot size, it can be a process that is as tricky as guessing the winning numbers in the lottery.

And while the dedicated staff at Shoes & Sox can’t predict the future, they certainly can help you take the guesswork out of purchasing school shoes that will actually fit your child’s feet.

Loyal Shoes & Sox goer, content creator, and mum of four, Candice Tanna (@tanna_tribe), returned to her nearest store in January for her daughter’s Zendaya and Mahiya’s 2025 school shoes.

Discover the three key reasons Candice gets her kids fitted for new school shoes every year on Instagram below.

Advertisement

@aims.lc Need an expert fit? We have been going to Shoes & Sox since my first started school, and I cannot recommend them higher! Finding the right school shoe is just as important to the Expert Shoe Crew as it is to me because the perfect fit: Helps kids walk securely, comfortably, and confidently Supports their natural posture as they grow Gives us parents peace of mind with a fitting done right the first time. It’s so easy to book a free fitting with @Shoes & Sox Kids Shoes and all you have to do is show up! #ShoesAndSox #BackToSchool #ExpertShoeCrew #FindYourFit #ExpertsInKidsFeet #ad ♬ original sound – aims

How to shop for school shoes

If you’ve ever been left wondering how exactly to shop for school shoes – you aren’t alone.

Every year thousands of new student start kindergarten, all of whom are already wracked with emotions about their baby’s starting big school.

But school shoe shopping doesn’t have to make this experience more overwhelming!

Advertisement

Popular TikToker @aims.lc teamed up with Shoes & Sox to highlight just how easy back-to-school shopping can be. Aimee showcased how effortlessly Shoes & Sox made the often-daunting task of shopping for her son Mahli’s school shoes and daughter Indi’s first pair for starting school.

Learn more about shopping for school shoes on a budget, how to make them last longer, factors to consider, how to correctly measure your child’s feet, and more in our in-depth expert explainer.

Advertisement