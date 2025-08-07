Coles announces Grill-icious partnership with popular burger brand

Picture this: it’s Friday night and after a long week at work, you’d like nothing more than to head home, get into your comfiest pyjamas, and tuck into a delicious home-cooked meal, perhaps with a glass of wine in hand.

But then – groan! You realise in order to make that vision a reality, you’ll have to come up with an idea for a meal and then cook it yourself. And you’re already so tired. Maybe grabbing some takeout is the answer, you might think. But getting takeaways every week is too expensive, not to mention generally unhealthy.

Now, imagine being able to recreate your favourite takeaway burger quickly, and from the comfort of your own kitchen. Better?

Enter: the Grill’d range at Coles!

Read on to find out more about this burger-iffic launch.

The Grill’d retail range, available at Coles stores nationally. (Credit: Martin KEEP/Coles)

Tell me more about Grill’d at Coles…

For the first time, Grill’d, Australia’s favourite healthy burger brand, has launched a retail range of their delicious burger patties, which are available exclusively at Coles. The new range brings the unique Grill’d experience into your own home. The range includes:

Grill’d Signature Beef Burgers

It’ll be love at first flip! Made with 100% Australian, grass-fed beef and packed with the same flavour Aussies love from Grill’d restaurants, the Signature Beef patties are available in a 2-pack for $8.00, or a value-friendly 4-pack for $12.50 ($3.15 per serve).

Grill’d Premium Wagyu Burgers with Caramelised Onion

For when you want to take burger night up a notch. The Premium Wagyu patties are rich, tender, and finished with caramelised onion for a perfect hit of sweetness. This one’s all marble and melt. Available in a 2-pack for $10.00.

Each Grill’d product has cooking instructions plus a recipe for one of their famous burger recipes, so you can create the real deal at home, or get creative and make it your own!

We anticipate these babies will go flying off the shelves! (Credit: Coles)

Why buy Grill’d at Coles?

Why not just head into a Grill’d restaurant, we hear you ask? Well, you certainly still can! But Coles’ research has found that more than half of Australians have an interest in recreating their favourite restaurant or takeaway dinner at home. The new Grill’d range is designed to help home cooks easily create their own Grill’d burgers, no chef skills required.

Coles Chief Commercial Officer, Anna Croft, says, “Our customers are telling us they’re cooking more at home and looking for ways to create delicious and easy restaurant-quality meals in their own kitchens – and that’s exactly what we hope to achieve by offering the new Grill’d burger range.”

And Grill’d Founder and Managing Director, Simon Crowe, says that he wants to make healthy, delicious burgers available to all Australians.

“For over two decades, Aussies have loved coming into Grill’d restaurants for healthy burgers that taste good and do good. This next chapter in our story is very exciting as we take our products into people’s homes,” says Simon.

Grill’d Founder Simon Crowe with one of his delicious burgers, now available in Coles stores. (Credit: Martin KEEP/Coles)

I’m sold, where can I get them?

Great news for this Friday night – Grill’d Signature Beef Burgers and Premium Wagyu Burgers with Caramelised Onions have been available at Coles stores nationally since Wednesday, 6 August.

To celebrate the launch, each product will be offered at an introductory price of $1 off the regular retail price for the first four weeks. Find them in the meat section.

The Grill’d ‘Local Matters’ initiative gives $80,000 every month to groups across the country. (Credit: Grill’d)

Fast food with a conscience

The Grill’d ‘Local Matters’ initiative is the company’s way of giving back to the communities they are part of. Since 2011, over $7 million has been given to over 30,000+ local community groups, organisations, and projects.

Just like in-restaurant, every pack of Grill’d burgers sold at Coles comes with a ‘Local Matters’ token inviting customers to support community initiatives. Through this partnership, Grill’d will be giving $10,000 this month to Coles’ community partners selected by customers, making every burger purchase a chance to give back.

