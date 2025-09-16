A beginners guide to shopping UNIQLO like a pro

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I must admit: once I stepped foot into UNIQLO, my life changed. And I don’t mean that in a dramatic way.

Imagine my surprise when I walked into a store to find a simple well-cut white t-shirt, only to realise that it’s only $20 and I can buy it in several other shades. Truly, I couldn’t be happier.

Since then, I have frequently shopped at UNIQLO. From everyday basics like dress pants and t-shirts, to seasonal dresses or jackets, UNIQLO really have it all.

But for someone who hasn’t shopped there before, I understand the overwhelm and confusion. Here, we help break down all you need to know about how to shop at UNIQLO and some of the best sellers you won’t want to miss out on.

What is Uniqlo best known for?

UNIQLO is a Japanese brand known for making casual wear for all people. It’s a brand that combines art and science to create high-quality casual apparel for everyday life.

You’ll often find UNIQLO stocked with quality basics (and always in a wide variety of colours), as well as a a range of product lines that provide customers with solutions for all weather events.

Not sure where to start? The UNIQLO team have some advice: “We always recommend starting with the essentials that really define UNIQLO’s philosophy of LifeWear: functional, timeless, and accessible clothing that enhances the life of the wearer.”

UNIQLO offer a wide range of product lines. (Credit: UNIQLO)

How can new customers differentiate product lines?

The UNIQLO team think of them as solutions for different climates and lifestyles:

HEATTECH: Designed to generate and retain heat, perfect for layering in colder months. It comes in three levels — HEATTECH, Extra Warm, and Ultra Warm — so you can choose based on how cold it is.

AIRism: Cooling, quick-drying, and breathable fabrics made for hot or humid weather. It feels almost like a second skin.

Pufftech: Warmth without bulk, ideal for travel and layering.

UV Cut & BlockTech: Protective lines designed for sun coverage or wind/rain resistance.

“In short — HEATTECH for cold, AIRism for heat, Ultra Light Down for versatile warmth, and BlockTech for unpredictable weather.” UNIQLO explains.

There product lines aren’t just a way to differentiate the ranges, but are also quite innovative, with smart technology creating essentials for any wardrobe. “Our HEATTECH innerwear is a game-changer in winter — lightweight yet incredibly warm.”

“In warmer months, AIRism is a must for breathability and comfort. Beyond innerwear, the Pufftech jackets are iconic for their packability and warmth, and the Supima Cotton T-shirts are some of the best basics you’ll ever own.”

Do UNIQLO offer tailoring services?

Yes, they do! The UNIQLO team explains, “UNIQLO offers free hemming on most full-priced bottoms, which is something many people don’t realise. This means your jeans, trousers, or chinos can be tailored on the spot to the perfect length — giving you that custom-fit feel without the cost. For first-time shoppers, it’s a great way to make a basic pair of pants feel like they were made just for you.”

What to buy from UNIQLO?

If you’re struggling with inspiration, the UNIQLO team have shared some of the products they recommend starting with. All available in multiple shades (eight for the 100% SUPIMA Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt), these items are the perfect start to a capsule wardobe, and can be endlessly mixed and matched with other UNIQLO items.