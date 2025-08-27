A beginners guide to shopping on The Iconic like a pro

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

What is The Iconic and why shop there?

The Iconic is one of Australia’s leading online fashion retailers, known for offering customers thousands of local and international brands in one destination. The website offers customers a one-stop shop for convenience, variety and style.

Many people choose to shop at The Iconic for its fast and reliable shipping (in some cases, same-day delivery is available in major cities). It also offers easy returns, and a seamless digital shopping experience.

Categories: fashion, sportswear, beauty and lifestyle

While The Iconic are known for housing a broad range of fashion brands, few people know that they can also shop beauty, homewares and technology on the website.

Whether you’re browsing new arrivals or checking out The Iconic best sellers, there’s always bound to be products you weren’t expecting.

Beauty products include skincare, fragrance and even hair styling tools.

While the home category will offer everything from luggage and dining to audio equipment and home living.

Best selling brands and products

Some of the most searched brands on The Iconic include Levi’s, Adidas, Country Round, and Forever New.

As for best selling products, The Iconic will usually sort products in each category by popularity as a default. For example, if you’re looking at women’s dresses, it will show you options based on how popular the item is. This way, you can see what is proving popular in each category.

When browsing your selected categories, also keep an eye out for ‘NEW ARRIVAL’ which will be highlighted in blue under the product, as well as discounts which will be labelled in green.

Sizing and fit tips

One of the best features on The Iconic website is the handy ‘Fit Finder’ which appears just below the size guide on selected products.

The Fit Finder asks for a few quick details — like your height, weight, belly size, and hip shape — to help determine how a garment will sit on your body. While some of the questions might feel a little personal, they do make a big difference in finding the right fit. You’ll also be asked for your age and bust size, so the tool can fine-tune its recommendations.

Once you’ve filled in your details, Fit Finder uses real data from other shoppers — what they bought, what they kept, and what they returned — to give you the best size suggestion. Often, it will recommend two sizes, so you can choose the one that feels right for you.

Delivery, returns and customer service

One of the biggest perks of shopping with The Iconic is the delivery and returns policy. It offers fast, free delivery on orders over $75 and, even better, free returns. This makes The Iconic a favourite among shoppers who want flexibility, especially when they’re unsure of sizing.

Many savvy customers will order the same piece in two different sizes, try them on at home, and simply return the one that doesn’t fit — with a full refund as long as the garment is in its original condition.

The Iconic app is the easiest way to stay in the loop. You’ll receive alerts for new arrivals, upcoming sales, new brand launches, plus handy notifications when something on your wishlist goes on sale or comes back in stock.

The Iconic homepage also offers some great insights into trending items, seasonal sales as well as staff picks to help you on your shopping journey.

Our top picks from The Iconic

For insider knowledge on The Iconic, head to ‘Edition’, which features blog posts and shopping guides from the team at The Iconic. From summer dresses to gift guides, they’re ready to help you out.

Of course, we’ve also curated some of our own picks to help you out – so here are some personal picks and best sellers from The Iconic.

