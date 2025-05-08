Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

One of our favourite online shopping retailers has to be Myer. With thousands of products available online and a history spanning over a century, they sure know how to cater to all.

From clothing for each member of the family, to travel and tech, you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for (and more)!

Luckily for us, Myer also runs regular online sales and offers throughout the year. Below, we’ve got all the sales you’ll want to know about. Keep this page bookmarked and check back in because we will update regularly with new and exciting offers.

Our picks from the Myer online sale

Myer women’s sale

With brands such as Basque, Piper and Tokito, the Myer women’s section offers a great range of items. You’ll find clothing options in curve, petite and maternity ranges, as well as all your usual favourite clothing items.

30 per cent off lingerie and sleepwear

Women’s clothing sale

Women’s activewear sale

Myer men’s sale

Myer stocks men’s clothing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and Gant, alongside a range of suiting and big and tall options. Regardless of what you’re shopping for, you’re sure to find a great deal.

Men’s clothing sale

Men’s suiting and occasionwear sale

Myer kidswear sales

Whether you’re buying for your own child or someone else’s, Myer has got you covered. From newborn to 16 years, it offers a variety of clothing, sleepwear and nursery options.

Kids accessories sale

Kids clothing sale

Kids nursery sale

Myer shoe sales

Sneakers, sandals or something for a special occasion, Myer’s shoe sale is where you’ll find the best sales and deals.

Women’s shoe sale

Men’s shoe sale

Kids shoe sale

Myer jewellery sale

Looking for jewellery, watches or even jewellery boxes? Myer has an extensive selection to choose from.

Jewellery and watches sale

Myer beauty sale

Myer offers an extensive selection of beauty products and gift sets. Whether you’re shopping for Mum or looking for a little gift for yourself, be sure to check out its beauty offers.

Beauty gift sets

Beauty sale

Myer toy sale

Ahh yes, the Myer toy sale. Iconic in its own right, this sale has everything you could possibly need, from Barbie to Hot Wheels.

Toy sale

Myer homewares sales

Dyson, Breville and Philips – all huge brands with huge savings for all your homeware needs.

Bedroom sale

Kitchen sale

Dining sale

Bathroom sale

Myer appliance sales

From coffee machines to whitegoods, you’re sure to find exactly what you need among the endless options of appliances at Myer.

20 per cent off selected appliances

Kitchen appliance sale

Household appliance sales

Myer tech sales

Technology sales are worth shopping around for to ensure you get the best deal. With discounts on cameras, computers and more, you’ll find the best prices at the Myer online sale.

Computer and gaming sales

Health and fitness sale

Audio sale

Tech sale

Myer Christmas sale

The Myer Christmas sale is one that is hugely popular. At this stage, there are no sales on Christmas products, but we will be updating regularly,y so check back in closer to the season to see the offers available.

How often does Myer have sales?

Myer often has big sales throughout the year, and historically we’ve seen them take part in Click Frenzy, Afterpay Day and Black Friday sales.

However, Myer also offers year-round sales, with products from all departments available at a discount.

