Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve got your favourite items saved, wishlisted, and just waiting for the perfect moment to buy.

Advertisement

The good news is that the time has arrived, because there are some great online sales happening right now. So pull up your shopping list, because it’s time to treat yourself to that dress you’ve had your eye on.

Here’s our roundup of the best online sales happening now.

The best online sales happening right now

Best fashion sales

Adidas: 25 per cent off selected styles

Bonds: 40 per cent off baby and kids’ clothes, plus buy two, save 40 per cent off women’s items

City Chic: 50 per cent off The Fashion Edit, plus 30 per cent off selected knitwear and coats

Cotton On: 30 per cent off knits

Country Road: Spend and save up to 30 per cent off

David Jones: Up to 25 per cent off Mother’s Day gifts

The Iconic: 20 to 30 per cent off

Modibodi: 25 per cent off new arrivals

Myer: Up to 40 per cent off a range of products

Petal & Pup: 25 per cent off sitewide with the code ’25OFF’

Seed: 25 per cent off sitewide

Sheike: Spend and save up to 25 per cent off

Under Armour: 20 per cent off select women’s styles with the code ‘UAMD20’

Witchery: 30 per cent off almost everything

Best beauty sales

Adore Beauty: Buy two, get one free

Aerre: 25 per cent off

David Jones: Up to 25 per cent off Mother’s Day gifts

GHD: Up to 25 per cent off selected styling tools

MAC Cosmetics: Up to 40% off selected products and sets

Mermade: 25 per cent off sitewide

Myer: Up to 40 per cent off a range of products

Priceline: Up to 50 per cent off selected products

Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off selected products

Best accessory sales

Hype DC: 25 per cent off selected styles

Novo: 25 per cent off full price items

Rayban: $50 off selected styles when you spend over $250

Shoe Warehouse: 30 per cent off selected full price women’s shoes

Sunglass Hut: $75 off selected styles when you spend over $300

Strandbags: Spend and save up to 40 per cent off

Tony Bianco: Extra 20 per cent off sale items

Wittner: Up to 30 per cent off full price, plus up to 50 per cent off sale

Best homewares sales

Bed, Bath N’ Table: 25 per cent off full price items

Dyson: Save up to $500 on selected vacuums, hair tools and purifiers

Dusk: Buy one, get one 50 per cent off

Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off

Freedom: Up to 25 per cent off selected sofas, plus save up to $500 on selected furniture

Hommey: Spend and save up to 30 per cent off

KitchenAid: Up to 30 per cent off Mother’s Day sale

Myer: Up to 40 per cent off a range of products

Shaver Shop: Sales on products sitewide

Sleep Society: 20 per cent off Eden Cotton range

Temple & Webster: Up to 40 per cent off warehouse sale

Don’t see your favourite brand? Keep checking because we will be regularly updating this page with the latest deals.

What other online sales are there?

Throughout the year, there are plenty of online sales. Here are some you can look forward to:

Advertisement

Click Frenzy Mayhem: From 13 May to 16 May 2025, the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales will take place. In the past, we’ve seen sales of up to 70 per cent off your favourite items.

From 13 May to 16 May 2025, the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales will take place. In the past, we’ve seen sales of up to 70 per cent off your favourite items. Amazon Prime Day: Amazon’s annual shopping day provides exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. This year, it’s expected to take place in mid-July.

Black Friday: While it initially started as an American tradition after Thanksgiving, Black Friday sales have taken off globally. Retailers offer great deals and discounts both in store and online.

Cyber Monday: Falling just after Black Friday, Cyber Monday is an online-only shopping event, with more deals appearing from most retailers.

Boxing Day: The post-Christmas sales are perfect for those who want to treat themselves before the end of the year.