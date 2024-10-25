Sale season is upon us, and what better time to start thinking about those big wish list items than when there’s a sale happening? Do you have a new dress or Christmas gift you’re trying to score a discount on? Well, we have some great news for you!
The final Click Frenzy sale of the year is here – the Click Frenzy Australia Main Event. Just as the name suggests, this sale is bigger and better than ever before.
With discounts and deals that’ll make your most-wanted items more affordable than you could have imagined, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag something fabulous at a fraction of the cost.
So, get scrolling if you’re ready for some serious savings!
What we’d buy from the 2024 Click Frenzy sales
Because we consider ourselves experts when it comes to sniffing out a good deal, we’ve put together a list of our favourite bargains this Click Frenzy period. Make sure to keep scrolling for a full list of deals below.
01
Lattissima one porcelain coffee machine in white
$519 at Nespresso
Compact and convenient, the Lattissima one porcelain coffee machine from Nespresso delivers creamy, frothy cups in a matter of minutes. With an 18-second heating time, brewing a cup while running out of the door is a real possibility.
Key features:
- Three programmable buttons
- 18 second heat time
- 1L removable water tank
- 165ml removable milk jug
Also available at:
02
V15 detect absolute vacuum
$899 (usually $1449) at Dyson
This powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, sucking up dust particles and showing results on-screen as you clean. It also measures and reveals microscopic dust particles, de-tangles hair in the brush bar and more.
Key features:
- Up to 60-minutes of fade-free power
- Includes five head attachments
- Fluffy Optic cleaner head reveals microscopic dust
Also available at:
- $886 from The Good Guys
- $999 (usually $1449) from Myer
03
ghd unplugged black cordless travel hair straightener
$500 at Adore Beauty
You can have perfect hair anywhere you go with this super-convenient cordless straightener. At full charge, it offers 20 minutes of continuous styling: enough time to do your hair completely, and plenty for a comprehensive tidy-up on longer, thicker hair.
Key features:
- 45-second heat time
- Styles at 180 degrees Celsius
- Includes heat-proof travel case
- Charges in two hours for 20 minutes of use
Also available at:
- $399 (usually $500) from Shaver Shop
- $500 from Sephora
04
OC2LITE carry-on expandable-s in titanium
$335 at Samsonite
Coming in at 55cm, the OC2LITE suitcase is generously sized fitting all of your weekend holiday essentials. Featuring Samsonite’s smart security anti-theft double zipper and TSA combination lock, your belongings are guaranteed to be kept safe and secure while you explore the world.
Key features:
- TSA combination lock
- Expandable section
- Lightweight construction
Also available at:
- $201 (usually $335) from The Iconic
- $201 (usually $335) from Strand
05
J’adore parfum d’eau eau de parfum 30ml
$97 at Sephora
This perfume from Dior is a classic. Easily identifiable by its sleek packaging and fresh floral scent, you simply can’t go wrong with J’adore.
Key features:
- Also available in 50ml and 100ml
- Fresh floral scent
- Liquid formulation
Also available at:
- $130 from Myer
06
Crystal UHD 4k smart tv
$799 at Samsung
Create an immersive viewing experience during your favourite movies, TV shows and games thanks to the high-dynamic range and suite of pre-installed streaming services on this smart TV.
Key features:
- Endless free content
- Knox security
- Gaming hub
- 4K picture
Also available at:
- $635 from The Good Guys
07
Apple airpods 3rd generation
$249 (usually $279) at Amazon
Looking for a Bluetooth pair for exercise and travel? Apple’s water and sweat-resistant third generation airpods have a 30-hour battery life, perfect for long runs and commute times.
Key features:
- Up to 30 hours of listening time
- Sweat and water-resistant
- Lightening charging case or MagSafe charging case
Also available at:
- $249 from Big W
- $279 from The Good Guys
What we expect to see in Click Frenzy 2024 sales
Though this year’s Click Frenzy sales are yet to begin, we can look back on last year’s sales as a guide for what is to come. Previously participating brands like Dyson, ghd, Nespresso and David Jones are expected to come forward with some real money-saving deals, so shoppers should be in for a treat.
The best home and lifestyle Click Frenzy deals from last year
- Dyson: Save up to $500 on selected technology
- Aura Home: 20 per cent off storewide
- Mustard Made: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Ecosa: Up to 40 per cent off sitewide
- The Iconic: Save up to 40 per cent off
- Emma Sleep: Free pillows worth $558 with every premium Emma Mattress purchase, and 20 per cent off Emma Comfort II Mattress
- Koala: Discover massive savings of up to $800
- Myer: Up to 40 per cent off home in Summer Frenzy sale
- Canningvale: Up to 85 per cent off sitewide in Frenzy Sale
- Floraly: 15 per cent off with code FRENZY1023 during Flower Frenzy
- Freedom: Up to 30% off selected furniture and homewares
- Sheet Society: Up to 30 per cent off everything sitewide
- Antler: Save 30 per cent sitewide on sleek luggage and travel accessories
- Petbarn: Up to 60 per cent off selected products
The best beauty Click Frenzy deals from last year
- BodyBlendz: 20 per cent off site wide, excluding bundles
- ghd: Save up to 25 per cent on selected award-winning styling tools during ghd frenzy
- Modibodi: 30 per cent off all leak-proof products
- Sephora: 20 per cent with minimum spend of $120 during Beauty Pass exclusive
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off selected brands
- Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off selected brands during Oz Frenzy
- Priceline: Up to half price plus bonus points (Spend $75 + earn 400 bonus points) during Pink Frenzy
- Sontse: 30 per cent off storewide
- STRAAND: Spend $60 and get free shipping; spend $70 and save 10 per cent with code ‘SAVE10’; and spend $100 and save 10 per cent plus get a free GSWP Serum
- tbh Skincare: 15 per cent off storewide
- BOOST LAB: 15 per cent off storewide
- NAT’V: Spend $89 and get a free Miami Bodysuit in your choice of colour (Black, Teal, Beech and Bronze) valued at $60
The best fashion Click Frenzy deals from last year
- Petal & Pup: 25 per cent off sitewide
- The Iconic: Save up to 40 per cent off
- Big W: Big savings during Click Bonanza sale
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off select products
- Cotton On Adults & Body: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Under Armour: Up to 50 per cent off
- Supre: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Factorie: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Francesca Jewellery: Free You Beauty Mirror on orders over $150
- BCF: Save up to 50 per cent off Australia’s favourite brands
- Strand: Enjoy huge savings across luggage, handbags, wallets and more with 30-40 per cent off sitewide
- Superdry: Save 20-60 per cent off storewide
- Shoes & Sox: 25 per cent off summer fashion
- Rebel Sport: Up to 30 per cent off selected clothing and footwear
- City Beach: Spend $100 and get 20 per cent off full price items using code FRENZY
- Guess: 40 per cent off selected styles using code FRENY40
- Ray Ban: 20 per cent off all sunglasses and frames
- Sunglass Hut: 20 per cent off sunglasses
- Oxford: 40-60 per cent off storewide
- Everlast: Up to 70 per cent off selected items
- P.E Nation: 30 per cent off for three days only
- Bonds: 40 per cent off storewide during Bonds Frenzy
- Ally Fashion: 30 per cent off sitewide + an extra 5 per cent off on app
- Novo Shoes: 20 per cent off sitewide during Frenzy Sale
- Glassons: 20 per cent off everything during Frenzy Sale
- City Chic: 30-50 per cent off everything
- Hush Puppies:30-50 per cent off everything
- Crocs: Score up to 40 per cent off select styles
- Gorman: 20 per cent off storewide
The best technology and appliance Click Frenzy deals from last year
- Dyson: Save up to $500 on selected technology
- Kogan: Up to 60 per cent off hundreds of items in top-selling categories
- Nespresso: Major discounts on offer when you spend and save
- The Good Guys: Save 10-20 per cent off a huge range
- Shaver Shop: Up to 75 per cent off offers
- HP: Save up to 40 per cent off
- Lenovo: Major deals on laptops and PCs
- Appliances Online: Three days of unmissable offers
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off during Myer Frenzy
- David Jones: Huge savings during Flash Sale
- KitchenAid: Huge savings during Frenzy Sale
- Mwave: Save big on multiple categories
- MyDeal: Save an extra $10 when you spend $75+
- Dick Smith: Score up to 60 per cent off multiple categories
What is Click Frenzy?
Click Frenzy is one of the largest sale events of the year, a great occasion to update the home appliances or to get the Christmas shopping list ticked off. Some of Australia’s largest retailers become involved, dishing out amazing deals across the categories.
At the moment, we are prepping for The Main Event, otherwise known as the biggest Click Frenzy event of the year.
What date is Click Frenzy?
Click Frenzy’s Main Event for 2024 is set to kick off at 7PM on Tuesday the 12th of November, running through to 12PM on Friday the 15th of November.
Is Click Frenzy online only?
Yes, Click Frenzy is an online sales event, meaning that you can shop great deals from your favourite online retailers all from the comfort of your home.
How does Click Frenzy The Main Event compare to other Click Frenzy sales?
Click Frenzy’s Main Event is the largest and most highly-anticipated Click Frenzy sale of all. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop a wide selection of products in the lead-up to Christmas, often with bigger discounts and exclusive deals that you won’t find in other Click Frenzy events or sales.
Related articles:
- The best Click Frenzy sales for travel and more in 2024
- Save thousands with these Click Frenzy deals at The Good Guys
- These are the best Click Frenzy deals on appliances this year