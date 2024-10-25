Sale season is upon us, and what better time to start thinking about those big wish list items than when there’s a sale happening? Do you have a new dress or Christmas gift you’re trying to score a discount on? Well, we have some great news for you!

The final Click Frenzy sale of the year is here – the Click Frenzy Australia Main Event. Just as the name suggests, this sale is bigger and better than ever before.

With discounts and deals that’ll make your most-wanted items more affordable than you could have imagined, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag something fabulous at a fraction of the cost.

So, get scrolling if you’re ready for some serious savings!

What we’d buy from the 2024 Click Frenzy sales

Because we consider ourselves experts when it comes to sniffing out a good deal, we’ve put together a list of our favourite bargains this Click Frenzy period. Make sure to keep scrolling for a full list of deals below.

What we expect to see in Click Frenzy 2024 sales

Though this year’s Click Frenzy sales are yet to begin, we can look back on last year’s sales as a guide for what is to come. Previously participating brands like Dyson, ghd, Nespresso and David Jones are expected to come forward with some real money-saving deals, so shoppers should be in for a treat.

The best home and lifestyle Click Frenzy deals from last year

Dyson: Save up to $500 on selected technology

Aura Home: 20 per cent off storewide

Mustard Made: 25 per cent off sitewide

Ecosa: Up to 40 per cent off sitewide

The Iconic: Save up to 40 per cent off

Emma Sleep: Free pillows worth $558 with every premium Emma Mattress purchase, and 20 per cent off Emma Comfort II Mattress

Koala: Discover massive savings of up to $800

Myer: Up to 40 per cent off home in Summer Frenzy sale

Canningvale: Up to 85 per cent off sitewide in Frenzy Sale

Floraly: 15 per cent off with code FRENZY1023 during Flower Frenzy

Freedom: Up to 30% off selected furniture and homewares

Sheet Society: Up to 30 per cent off everything sitewide

Antler: Save 30 per cent sitewide on sleek luggage and travel accessories

Petbarn: Up to 60 per cent off selected products

The best beauty Click Frenzy deals from last year

BodyBlendz: 20 per cent off site wide, excluding bundles

ghd: Save up to 25 per cent on selected award-winning styling tools during ghd frenzy

Modibodi: 30 per cent off all leak-proof products

Sephora: 20 per cent with minimum spend of $120 during Beauty Pass exclusive

Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off selected brands

Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off selected brands during Oz Frenzy

Priceline: Up to half price plus bonus points (Spend $75 + earn 400 bonus points) during Pink Frenzy

Sontse: 30 per cent off storewide

STRAAND: Spend $60 and get free shipping; spend $70 and save 10 per cent with code ‘SAVE10’; and spend $100 and save 10 per cent plus get a free GSWP Serum

tbh Skincare: 15 per cent off storewide

BOOST LAB: 15 per cent off storewide

NAT’V: Spend $89 and get a free Miami Bodysuit in your choice of colour (Black, Teal, Beech and Bronze) valued at $60

The best fashion Click Frenzy deals from last year

The best technology and appliance Click Frenzy deals from last year

Kogan: Up to 60 per cent off hundreds of items in top-selling categories

Nespresso: Major discounts on offer when you spend and save

The Good Guys: Save 10-20 per cent off a huge range

Shaver Shop: Up to 75 per cent off offers

HP: Save up to 40 per cent off

Lenovo: Major deals on laptops and PCs

Appliances Online: Three days of unmissable offers

Myer: Up to 50 per cent off during Myer Frenzy

David Jones: Huge savings during Flash Sale

KitchenAid: Huge savings during Frenzy Sale

Mwave: Save big on multiple categories

MyDeal: Save an extra $10 when you spend $75+

Dick Smith: Score up to 60 per cent off multiple categories

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is one of the largest sale events of the year, a great occasion to update the home appliances or to get the Christmas shopping list ticked off. Some of Australia’s largest retailers become involved, dishing out amazing deals across the categories.

At the moment, we are prepping for The Main Event, otherwise known as the biggest Click Frenzy event of the year.

What date is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy’s Main Event for 2024 is set to kick off at 7PM on Tuesday the 12th of November, running through to 12PM on Friday the 15th of November.

Is Click Frenzy online only?

Yes, Click Frenzy is an online sales event, meaning that you can shop great deals from your favourite online retailers all from the comfort of your home.

How does Click Frenzy The Main Event compare to other Click Frenzy sales?

Click Frenzy’s Main Event is the largest and most highly-anticipated Click Frenzy sale of all. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop a wide selection of products in the lead-up to Christmas, often with bigger discounts and exclusive deals that you won’t find in other Click Frenzy events or sales.

