MAFS’ Lucinda and Andrea address Travel Guides future amid “axing” claims

Travel Guides has undergone another cast shake-up, introducing some new names for 2027.

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After the cast announcement, eagle-eyed fans noticed that 2026 new additions Lucinda Light and Andrea Thompson were absent.

Claims are now circulating that they were “axed” from the show, but New Idea understands the MAFS besties were only signed on for a one-off special.

Fans were disappointed to see the eccentric duo wouldn’t be returning, and Lucinda and Andie also hoped they might get another chance.

“I’d absolutely love another turn on Travel Guides,” Andie exclusively told New Idea when their episode aired in April.

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Lucinda Light and Andrea Thompson won’t be back on Travel Guides in 2027, but hold hopes for the future. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“The thing I loved the most was getting to spend time with Lou, just her and me, and we got to explore and enjoy. And you don’t get that when you live interstate, to spend that time with your girlfriend.”

Lucinda admitted they didn’t expect to get another invitation, but would jump at the chance if one came their way.

“I’m pretty open about it,” she told us.

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“If we were honoured, if the audience liked it [and] if we were lucky enough to get an invitation, [then] yay, free holiday with one of my favourite soul sisters, Andie. What a pleasure.

“But look, I have no expectations for sure.”

Who are the cast of Travel Guides 2027?

Sadly, Lucinda and Andie haven’t been confirmed for the 2027 cast. They joined the show for a one-off Irish special episode, but didn’t return for the 2026 main run.

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They aren’t the only ones who won’t be back in 2027, with The Block‘s sisters Eliza and Liberty also not making the cut.

But some other newbies have been given a second trip around the globe.

Love Island pals Callum and Mitch, and country music duo Brooke and Adam are returning, after making their Travel Guides debut in 2026.

And some other famous faces will be making their Travel Guides debut.

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All our old favourites will be back on the show next year. (Credit: Getty)

Tom and Sarah-Jane Calleja, who competed on The Block: Tree Change in 2022, are joining the cast, along with Olympic swimming royalty and sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell.

Best friends Fletch and Lachie, known for their social media series about accessible travel, Two Mates One Chair, have also signed on.

And it’s good news for die-hard fans, as all the old favourites will be back.

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The Fren Family, Kevin and Janetta, Matt and Brett, Karly and Bri, and Kev, Dorian and Teng will all return in 2027.

Find out everything we know about the 2027 series here.