Are the Fren family leaving Travel Guides? Spin-off rumours spark tension

NEED TO KNOW The Fren family are confirmed for the upcoming 2026 season of Travel Guides.

are confirmed for the upcoming 2026 season of Travel Guides. Jonathan Fren recently suggested nothing beyond this season has been confirmed.

has been confirmed. Nine may be considering a spin-off series for the popular family .

. Frens’ popularity has sparked some envy among fellow cast members behind the scenes.

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Rumours are flying that the fan-favourite Fren family could be hanging up their luggage for good!

New Idea is told that Jonathan Fren recently danced around answering a fan’s question about his family’s future with Travel Guides.

While new dad Jono was overheard confirming that he, sister Victoria and their parents Mark and Cathy would be in this new 2026 season, he added that beyond this, nothing else had “been confirmed”.

This comes amid chatter that Nine is eager to give the relatable family from Newcastle, NSW, their own show! For now, the Frens have downplayed the spin-off talk.

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The Fren family are fan favourites on Travel Guides, but could they be moving on? (Credit: Channel 9)

However, if the Frens were to ever leave, it might make a few of their castmates happy.

According to several production sources, some of the cast are displeased that the Frens continue to attract so much attention both on and off screen.

“The Frens are the show’s biggest success story. Their rise has sparked more than a few grumbles behind the scenes,” says a source.

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Another insider reveals, “It’s not a major drama, but there are some bruised egos.

“Sure, there might be the occasional grumble, but it’s hard to stay upset when you’re being flown around the world.

“Whatever is happening behind the scenes, everyone still has a pretty good seat on this trip.”

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Fren family take a much needed rest ahead of another adventure. (Credit: instgram)

It is not the first time that the Frens have been engulfed by spin-off rumours, with fans begging for them to get their own show.

The Frens are no strangers to the rumours either, with Jono telling New Idea last year that the family were well aware of the chatter.

“We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides,” he told us at the time.

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Though they have downplayed the speculation, the calls from fans for them to get their own show continue to be deafening.